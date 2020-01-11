As we told you yesterday, there were many blue check politicians and reporters attempting to fact check the following tweet from principal Deputy Press Secretary Hogan Gidley:

Soleimani was, in fact, planning "imminent attacks." While Democrats and the media quibble over its definition, quick point: When Obama killed bin Laden, al-Awlaki and Gaddafi, without Congressional approval, there were NO "imminent attacks" and Democrats did not ask or care. — Hogan Gidley (@hogangidley45) January 10, 2020

CNN’s Jake Tapper was among journos who went into immediate fact-check mode:

Gaddafi wasn’t killed by the US https://t.co/y87kUXOCoi — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) January 10, 2020

It might have been best to leave Gidley’s claim about Gaddafi alone, but journalism in the Trump era doesn’t allow that.

Things not to do: don’t be a journalist and an activist at the same time — Harushyamagara (@TheophileHarus) January 11, 2020

That’s good advice because when Barack was the U.S. president after Gaddafi was killed, Tapper quoted an Obama staffer saying this:

Official:"OBL, Awlaki, and Gadhafi Have All Met Their Demise In Some Fashion Because of Decisions the President Made" http://t.co/4ygy3cDn — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) October 20, 2011

Wait, no reminder that “Gaddafi wasn’t killed by the U.S.” back then? Shocker.

In 2011, CNN reported it as follows:

https://t.co/q3TjmK2XDW "U.S., NATO and French officials said transitional government fighters captured Gadhafi's convoy after French warplanes and a U.S. drone forced it to a halt on the way out of Sirte." — Chadwick Redmayne (@RichardMHeim) January 10, 2020

Wow, the media spin changed direction fast!

You didn't have a problem with that version of the truth then, Jake. What happened? https://t.co/hHR38X1jRK — It's still 2016 apparently (@jtLOL) January 11, 2020

“What happened” indeed!

So Jake, what changed? https://t.co/9aGSz5QWTg — This is A Parody Of A Parody Of A Parody… (@NoJustNo143) January 11, 2020

The Obama Administration took a victory lap taking credit for Gaddafi’s death. https://t.co/eaovZuXMXR — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) January 11, 2020

So it’s come to this:

Gadhafi wasn't killed by Obama. Also, Obama killed Gadhafi. https://t.co/qPHKbL03pU — Dennis (@Dengony) January 11, 2020

“Journalism” in 2020 is going to be even more facepalm-inducing than it was in the previous three years.