Principal Deputy Press Secretary Hogan Gidley is getting dunked on (well, THEY think they’re dunking on him) by just about every blue-check out there over this tweet where he said President Obama killed former Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi:

Soleimani was, in fact, planning "imminent attacks." While Democrats and the media quibble over its definition, quick point: When Obama killed bin Laden, al-Awlaki and Gaddafi, without Congressional approval, there were NO "imminent attacks" and Democrats did not ask or care. — Hogan Gidley (@hogangidley45) January 10, 2020

For example, Sen. Chris Murphy:

Like, just do a google search, man. Obama didn't kill Gaddafi. Libyans did. Obama didn't need to claim an "imminent attack" in either the al-Awlaki or bin Laden killing. You know why? Because there was explicit congressional approval to target Al Qaeda leaders. https://t.co/g2UE6NkCkc — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) January 10, 2020

And the Washington Post’s Josh Dawsey:

Obama did not kill Gaddafi. What? https://t.co/K9iWIbgmys — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) January 10, 2020

And CNN’s Susan Hennessey:

Beyond this being factually false, it also completely ignores the fact that Obama was candid with Congress about the factual underpinnings of the threat, whereas Trump appears to be obfuscating and lying. https://t.co/MdB2qthqKq — Susan Hennessey (@Susan_Hennessey) January 10, 2020

And on and on and on.

OK, President Obama didn’t “literally” kill Gaddafi, as in run up behind him and shoot him in the head. But how come all these blue-checks are leaving out the Predator strike on his convoy that “literally” led to his capture and execution by the rebels?

U.S. Drone Fired on Gaddafi Convoy: Shortly before former dictator died. http://t.co/LFQehcpN #cheatsheet — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) October 20, 2011

The drone strike was launched from Las Vegas, as Joy Reid helpfully pointed out at the time:

Sorry, Marco: Gaddafi drone-bombed from Las Vegas, not Paris http://t.co/wI6SBFoA — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) October 21, 2011

This isn’t even up for debate:

MT @AnnCurry US officials tell NBC News a US Predator drone fired hellfire missile at convoy carrying Khadafy, who was then captured. — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 20, 2011

Give Obama a statue in Libya for it even!

Steve Clemons of The Atlantic on Libya–"I have no doubt someday there will be a Barack Obama Square"/Monument in shape of Predator Drone? — Katrina vandenHeuvel (@KatrinaNation) October 21, 2011

From the New York Times back in 2011:

We also had troops on the ground looking for him. From The Telegraph:

MI6 agents and CIA officers on the ground were also providing intelligence and it is believed that Gaddafi was given a code name in the same way that US forces used the name Geronimo during the operation to kill Osama bin Laden. Since the fall of Tripoli in August, intelligence services have been searching for Gaddafi across Libya and beyond using agents, special forces and eavesdropping equipment. US and British special forces had trawled through Gaddafi’s former desert stronghold around Sirte and the south of Libya without finding him.

How can everyone have just forgotten this?

Obama did not kill Qaddafi. But U.S. forces did intervene in Libya without Congressional approval in a manner that contributed to his eventual overthrow and death, and Hillary Clinton later bragged about this. Obama admin's Libya policy was in fact very bad! https://t.co/iNPAqqfBN2 — Robby Soave (@robbysoave) January 10, 2020

And, don’t forget, Hillary Clinton “literally” cheering his death when she found out:

Hillary Clinton on Gaddafi's death: "We came, we saw, he died." CBS reporter: "Did it have anything to do with your visit?" Clinton: "I'm sure it did." pic.twitter.com/SJURJ5Vr06 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) January 10, 2020

