By now you know well what some Democrats in Congress, including Rep. Jackie Speier, have said about the passenger jet that Iran shot down near Tehran. There are actually people blaming President Trump for what happened, and many on the Left are running with that narrative. As usual, the Democrats know they can count on the mainstream media for some assists with the spin, and the Associated Press has definitely received the memo, judging from their tweets and headlines:

“This is insane. Sickening. Imagine having a family member on that plane.” What began with a drone attack on a top Iranian general rippled outward until dozens of Iranian-Canadians, and dozens of Iranian students studying in Canada, were dead. https://t.co/fVQB4S3FXr — The Associated Press (@AP) January 10, 2020

An Iranian general dies in U.S. attack, and innocents suffer https://t.co/BtwDc0aqYt — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) January 10, 2020

That’s quite a spin. The AP’s getting hammered, and they deserve every bit of it:

It all started with the drone strike, says AP. Before that, never mind. https://t.co/ChfMniL1eE — S D Winkler (@sdwinkler) January 10, 2020

I believe you meant to say: "What began with an assault on the American Embassy…." https://t.co/QsQ4GBjeqo — Ornery (@OrneryThe8th) January 10, 2020

Began with drone strike? No. It began when Soleimani began blowing up Americans with EFP IEDs. He killed about 800 of them, maimed 100s more, includingmen I know. The AP's take here is vile. — Suburban Sheepdog (@RobertKuntz) January 10, 2020

This headline is complete garbage 1) Iran shot down commercial airliner in their country, within their borders, hours after missile strike on U.S. in Iraq 2) U.S. didn’t send missiles into Iran 3) Iran solely responsible for the shoot down, which they’re lying about/covering up https://t.co/VJg1ZjH0Sz — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) January 10, 2020

I’ll take reasons why people dislike and distrust the media for $800 Alex pic.twitter.com/HbIKELthoi — Jeremy Hughes (@jeremybhughes) January 10, 2020

It really is one of the more disgustingly dishonest headlines in recent memory, and that’s saying something:

Dear @AP When did you simply give up on trying to be a news site? Sincerely, Sane People https://t.co/15wPwetuhY — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) January 10, 2020

AP now trying to blame US for Iran killing people IN Iran. — Progressive GOP (@NixonandIke) January 10, 2020

This is news? It didn't begin w/ an attack on an Iranian General

It began w/ decades of Iranian attacks on all of us

& the proximate causes were #Iran killing an American

Attacking our embassy

&

Shooting down the damn plane!#IranPlaneCrash https://t.co/tbNp5Ql6yB — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) January 10, 2020

More like Iranians shot down a plane and Canadians suffer. — Ayatollah Shelby (@ayatollah_tom) January 10, 2020

Your bias is showing again AP. — kagey (@karenGilbert5) January 10, 2020

Oh yes, it is America’s fault that Iran “accidentally” shot down a plane full of civilians. — Neive Middcoy (@middcoy) January 10, 2020

No, the plane crash began with Iran shooting a missile in its direction. https://t.co/RMakqDjJmz — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) January 10, 2020

It did not began with a drone attack. https://t.co/YndGJ9RFlD — GMV (@GMzVll) January 10, 2020

AP has a serious case of TDS. US didn't shoot down airliner. Your BFF Khoemieni did. — Bubblehead (@LeftyCosta) January 10, 2020

This IS insane. IRAN murders a jetliner full of people IN THEIR OWN COUNTRY, but DAMN TRUMP!!!! You're right. You ALL are insane. https://t.co/NTkuDDSQmi — tree hugging sister (@treehuggingsis) January 10, 2020

What began as a drone strike on a mass murdering terrorist. There, I fixed it for you. — Name cannot be blank (@MTShildmyer) January 10, 2020

It was IRAN that did it. No one was attacking them. They screwed up. How ignorant to blame it on the US. — gtwonder (@isooner) January 10, 2020

Imagine not placing blame on the ones who fired the missile. https://t.co/sAu8wTbJxU — Michael Miele (@theunoffendable) January 10, 2020

The national media just keeps discrediting themselves on a daily basis, all while acting genuinely baffled why accusations of “fake news” resonate with the general public.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to include additional tweets.