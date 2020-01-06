Another day brings with it another example of why the Ayatollah might end up sending American journos gift baskets because the Iranian leadership has been getting plenty of help with PR spin. Here’s one of the latest examples:

NBC's @RichardEngel claims U.S. turned Soleimani "into a martyr, if not a saint" pic.twitter.com/ScfBWPVsAU — Kyle Drennen (@kjdrennen) January 6, 2020

Here’s an important correction to Engel’s report:

No, msm turned him into saint — CaliforniaIsDeteriorating (@carlyjake) January 6, 2020

Exactly! Can the MSM possibly shame themselves more?

Anyone got a link to the 2011 mainstream media pieces that worried about Obama turning Osama bin Laden into "a martyr, if not a saint?" https://t.co/DNRBfb2OMu — John Hayward (@Doc_0) January 6, 2020

Anyone? … Anyone?

It’s possible to not support trump and also not side with Iran and terrorists. Can see why trust in media is at new lows. — AstrO (@Mi_Astronauta) January 6, 2020

And even more comical: They blame Trump for that and not themselves.

And not surprisingly, our media seems delighted to be pushing this narrative. — Time to Opine (@TimetoOpine) January 6, 2020

First Iran hacked the Federal Depository Library Program website. Now they've hacked into our news media outlets and airing their state-run TV. Things are getting serious. https://t.co/uEtT2NpKke — The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) January 6, 2020

Here’s more on the situation from NBC News’ totally objective chief foreign correspondent:

The US needs friends, even President Trump. He’s threatening Iraq with crippling sanctions if US troops thrown out. Just a couple of months ago, the commando raid to kill ISIS leader Baghdadi was launched FROM Iraq. — Richard Engel (@RichardEngel) January 6, 2020

Iraqi PM tells US ambassador in Baghdad it's time for US to leave Iraq and build solid US-Iraqi relations. If US troops kicked out, what Soleimani always wanted, maybe Iran gets its revenge without spilling a drop of blood. Maybe… — Richard Engel (@RichardEngel) January 6, 2020

There’s a “journalist” who really likes to editorialize. Move over, Jim Acosta, you’ve got more company.