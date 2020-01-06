Iran is in the midst of three days of mourning for the death of Qassem Soleimani, and the Associated Press has taken it upon themselves to report on the emotional state of Ayatollah Khamenei:

Need a Kleenex, AP?

That appears to be the case.

Trending

The media remain mostly quiet about what Iranian leadership stands for:

Would CNN care to do a two-hour town hall meeting about women’s rights and gay rights in Iran? We didn’t think so.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Ayatollah KhameneiDonald TrumpQassem Soleimani