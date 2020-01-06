Iran is in the midst of three days of mourning for the death of Qassem Soleimani, and the Associated Press has taken it upon themselves to report on the emotional state of Ayatollah Khamenei:

Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, wept openly at the funeral for Gen. Qassem Soleimani. His tears give insight into how the death of the commander killed in a U.S. strike is being felt personally by the supreme leader. https://t.co/JuUCNNtyxQ — The Associated Press (@AP) January 6, 2020

This is actual propaganda. We’re to suddenly forget about the Khamenei we’ve known for the past forty years? He’s somehow deserving of an emotionally-angled sympathy piece? Charming, but revealing. It’s becoming clearer with each silly, desperate article. https://t.co/l6aalakOyX — 🌵Misplaced Swamp Tortoise🌴 (@RaySchneid) January 6, 2020

The media remain mostly quiet about what Iranian leadership stands for:

Remember how Iran criminalizes homosexuality with death, wants Jews wiped off the map, and kills Americans? It's a damn shame you're showing more reverence toward the ayatollah than an entire side of the aisle in American politics — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 6, 2020

Would CNN care to do a two-hour town hall meeting about women’s rights and gay rights in Iran? We didn’t think so.