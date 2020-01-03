After news that President Trump ordered an airstrike that killed Iran’s Quds leader Qassem Soleimani, Democrat Sen. Chris Murphy was quick to respond with questions:

That was just a couple days after Murphy tweeted this: “Trump has rendered America impotent in the Middle East. No one fears us, no one listens to us. America has been reduced to huddling in safe rooms, hoping the bad guys will go away.”

Former George W. Bush press secretary Ari Fleischer rolled his eyes at Murphy’s rhetoric:

Exactly. Once again, Murphy’s shot/chaser sums up how the Democrats will respond negatively no matter what Trump does.

Before:

After:

“Bloviator” indeed.

Tags: Ari FleischerDonald TrumpIranQassem SoleimaniSen. Chris Murphy