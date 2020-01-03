After news that President Trump ordered an airstrike that killed Iran’s Quds leader Qassem Soleimani, Democrat Sen. Chris Murphy was quick to respond with questions:

Soleimani was an enemy of the United States. That’s not a question. The question is this – as reports suggest, did America just assassinate, without any congressional authorization, the second most powerful person in Iran, knowingly setting off a potential massive regional war? — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) January 3, 2020

That was just a couple days after Murphy tweeted this: “Trump has rendered America impotent in the Middle East. No one fears us, no one listens to us. America has been reduced to huddling in safe rooms, hoping the bad guys will go away.”

Former George W. Bush press secretary Ari Fleischer rolled his eyes at Murphy’s rhetoric:

Sen. Murphy is the same guy who said that then-President Elect Trump’s phone call with the President of Taiwan, in which Trump accepted congratulations upon winning his election, would lead to war with China. Murphy says everything Trump does will lead to war. He’s a bloviator. https://t.co/MIeLOLVaEQ — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) January 3, 2020

Exactly. Once again, Murphy’s shot/chaser sums up how the Democrats will respond negatively no matter what Trump does.

Before:

The attack on our embassy in Baghdad is horrifying but predictable. Trump has rendered America impotent in the Middle East. No one fears us, no one listens to us. America has been reduced to huddling in safe rooms, hoping the bad guys will go away. What a disgrace. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) December 31, 2019

After:

Soleimani was an enemy of the United States. That’s not a question. The question is this – as reports suggest, did America just assassinate, without any congressional authorization, the second most powerful person in Iran, knowingly setting off a potential massive regional war? — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) January 3, 2020

“Bloviator” indeed.