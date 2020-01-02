As we told you Thursday night, there are reports that the leader of Iran’s Quds Force, Qassim Soleimani, has been killed in an airstrike near Baghdad:

Huge if true: Quds leader reported assassinated in US airstrike, Ben Rhodes hardest hit https://t.co/MPXOU4Kuw0 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) January 3, 2020

But of course, any story during the Trump presidency brings with it the inevitable anti-Trump spin. The Washington Post has called Soleimani a “revered military leader,” and a journalist based in Beirut has said the shock value of Soleimani’s reported death is the equivalent of “taking out Lincoln, Washington and Captain America all in one.”

Next up, we’re going to hear from members of Congress. Here’s Democrat Sen. Chris Murphy (we’ll show you what he said a couple days ago shortly):

Soleimani was an enemy of the United States. That’s not a question. The question is this – as reports suggest, did America just assassinate, without any congressional authorization, the second most powerful person in Iran, knowingly setting off a potential massive regional war? — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) January 3, 2020

His tweet should have ended after the first couple of short sentences, but since this is 2020 and Trump is still president, that wasn’t about to happen:

You're a sitting Senator asking this question on Twitter? — Dean Cain (@RealDeanCain) January 3, 2020

Well, Murphy’s got to play the game.

Senator Chris Murphy (D-Iran) — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 3, 2020

Did you ever, ever call for such a standard under Obama? And if not…why didn't you try to impeach Obama? — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) January 3, 2020

You don’t seem to unsterstand how this works. The president doesn’t have to get congressional approval to command the military. — Kelly Campagna (@warriorwoman91) January 3, 2020

Also, Murphy has been caught speaking out of both sides of his mouth, not that it’s a surprise. How’s this for a shot & chaser:

Two days apart. It really is sad what partisanship is doing to people. First @ChrisMurphyCT complains that we are impotent and just praying for the bad guys to go away, then he declares it was wrong for us to take out the worst bad guy in the region. Shameless. pic.twitter.com/yrX2UfOswf — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) January 3, 2020

Yep, here’s what Murphy tweeted earlier in the week:

The attack on our embassy in Baghdad is horrifying but predictable. Trump has rendered America impotent in the Middle East. No one fears us, no one listens to us. America has been reduced to huddling in safe rooms, hoping the bad guys will go away. What a disgrace. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) December 31, 2019

And a couple days later:

Soleimani was an enemy of the United States. That’s not a question. The question is this – as reports suggest, did America just assassinate, without any congressional authorization, the second most powerful person in Iran, knowingly setting off a potential massive regional war? — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) January 3, 2020

That might be the most shameless one-eighty in recent memory.

It used to take years for hypocrites to be shown to be such. Twitter cuts that time down to a handful of days or hours. I love this site — Steve Garron (@stevengarron1) January 3, 2020

Amazing… — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) January 3, 2020

It really is.