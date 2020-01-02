Most polls currently show Bernie Sanders running in second place in the field of 2020 Democrats, just behind Joe Biden. The Sanders campaign continues to rake in donations:

Bernie Sanders once again shows his prolific fundraising prowess in the last quarter of 2019, pulling in a massive $34.5 million haul—more than any other Democrat in a single quarter this cycle. https://t.co/RiGTB1XhYU — ABC News (@ABC) January 2, 2020

Fox Business’s Charles Payne spotted something about the occupation that’s giving the most support to the socialist from Vermont that should give many a moment of pause:

Say What?

Bernie Sanders $34.5 million fourth quarter fundraising impressive but worrisome. Top occupation: teachers! American teachers embracing socialism, so what are they teaching our children? — Charles V Payne (@cvpayne) January 2, 2020

That’s a disturbing thought.

They are teaching them socialism. — Claudia Tenney (@claudiatenney) January 2, 2020

Well, there’s a reason such a high percentage of millennials would consider voting for a socialist candidate.

We are aware of what their teaching, the problem is not enough parents getting involved . — Angela (@acmom62) January 2, 2020

This is truly disturbing trend. https://t.co/Cw0Zf2YbHM — Jeff Whisennant (@jeffwhisennant) January 2, 2020

