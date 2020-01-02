Most polls currently show Bernie Sanders running in second place in the field of 2020 Democrats, just behind Joe Biden. The Sanders campaign continues to rake in donations:
Bernie Sanders once again shows his prolific fundraising prowess in the last quarter of 2019, pulling in a massive $34.5 million haul—more than any other Democrat in a single quarter this cycle. https://t.co/RiGTB1XhYU
— ABC News (@ABC) January 2, 2020
Fox Business’s Charles Payne spotted something about the occupation that’s giving the most support to the socialist from Vermont that should give many a moment of pause:
Say What?
Bernie Sanders $34.5 million fourth quarter fundraising impressive but worrisome.
Top occupation: teachers!
American teachers embracing socialism, so what are they teaching our children?
— Charles V Payne (@cvpayne) January 2, 2020
That’s a disturbing thought.
They are teaching them socialism.
— Claudia Tenney (@claudiatenney) January 2, 2020
Well, there’s a reason such a high percentage of millennials would consider voting for a socialist candidate.
We are aware of what their teaching, the problem is not enough parents getting involved .
— Angela (@acmom62) January 2, 2020
This is scary! https://t.co/JVszvLCRW6
— Adrienne Moore (@Adrienn42232686) January 2, 2020
This is truly disturbing trend. https://t.co/Cw0Zf2YbHM
— Jeff Whisennant (@jeffwhisennant) January 2, 2020
