A few days ago we told you about a recent survey that found 70 percent of millennials would be likely to vote for a socialist candidate. The survey also found that a disturbingly high percentage “approve of communism”:

36% of millennials polled say that they approve of communism, which is up significantly from 28% in 2018. https://t.co/Wtij9H8EoT — MarketWatch (@MarketWatch) December 28, 2019

We hope those with a positive opinion of communism will pay attention to Garry Kasparov’s warning:

It's nice they have opinions about communism now, because once you're living in it you don't get to have an opinion about it anymore. https://t.co/YjFFwFxSFj — Garry Kasparov (@Kasparov63) December 30, 2019

Well, there it is!