Over the weekend, the Washington Examiner’s Byron York blew some Democrat impeachment talking points out of the water, and he’s back to do it some more.

First off, here’s a quote from former DNC chair Donna Brazile (on Fox News Sunday), who claims this is what happened after the House impeached Bill Clinton in 1998:

Donna Brazile, former DNC interim chair: Maybe I’m showing my age now, Ben, but I remember after the Clinton impeachment in 1999 was a Hill staffer back then, he was impeached on the 19th and the mangers and everyone went to the Senate on January 6th.

Byron York has dropped a ton of reality on yet another Democrat talking point:

There seems to be a Democratic talking point that when GOP House impeached Clinton on 12/19/98, they waited until 1/6/99 to present articles to Senate. No, they did it on same day as impeachment vote. From Donna Brazile, on Fox yesterday, and from 12/19/98 CNN report: pic.twitter.com/SbExaYRclS — Byron York (@ByronYork) December 23, 2019

In 1998 the House sent the articles to the Senate the same day? Will the media care to point that out the next time a Democrats pushes that narrative, or nah?

Very true

I saw the coverage myself. They stated that the articles were ready to go to Senate before the holiday recess https://t.co/J6ftNJnLlF — Donald Howard Jr (@deafdad324) December 23, 2019

No it isn’t.