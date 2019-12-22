The House adjourned for the year recently and the Democrats continue to sit on the articles of impeachment they passed and are in no rush to send the process over to the Senate. First off, the Washington Examiner’s Byron York wondered what happened to all that “urgency” to deal with President Trump:

After all that talk about prayerfulness, and sadness, and heavy hearts, Nancy Pelosi is playing games with impeachment. What do Republicans do now? https://t.co/7RSUt9qR1F — Byron York (@ByronYork) December 22, 2019

What do Republicans do now? If recent polls are accurate, maybe the answer to that question is “nothing,” because this circus is becoming less popular by the day.

Recently Chuck Schumer cited impeachment precedent and accused Republicans of not sticking to it. However, so far it appears it’s the Democrats who aren’t following any sort of precedent:

House impeached Clinton 12/19/98. Mid-day Saturday. By 3pm had appointed managers, physically delivered articles to Senate. House impeached Trump 12/18/19. No managers, no articles delivered. Adjourned. Four days so far. https://t.co/Btf7aggqGJ — Byron York (@ByronYork) December 22, 2019

So what’s going on here?

But I thought Trump was a daily danger and this was urgent! — Barbie Jo Ryza (@barbie_ryza) December 22, 2019

Another Dem claim bites the dust:

The Democrats need to pick a reality and stick with it, though they obviously have no intention of doing that. Meanwhile, York sees a backfire in progress:

One likely effect of Pelosi's withhold-the-articles gambit: Uniting Senate Republicans. You think Collins, Murkowski, Romney, Gardner want to be seen as supporting Pelosi's gamesmanship even one little bit? https://t.co/jhYwJdwiLr — Byron York (@ByronYork) December 22, 2019

It also appears to be uniting public support behind Trump, not that the Dems or CNN (pardon the redundancy) are able to figure that out: