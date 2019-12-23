After IG Michael Horowitz released his report about the FBI’s Russia investigation, former director James Comey immediately claimed vindication. As it turns out, Comey either didn’t actually read the report or just decided “denial” was the best approach, and more information is still being gleaned from the report.

At the time, Comey claimed that any FBI “mistakes” described in the report were made by “good people trying to protect America.” That’s already been shown to be total BS, and CBS News reporter Catherine Herridge is continuing to dig into the report. Here are some of her latest tweets. Let’s just say they don’t further vindicate Comey (or anybody else who was involved during the Obama administration):

IG Horowitz: McCabe gave three reasons Steele dossier should be included 2017 Russia intel assessment, “President Obama had requested ‘everything…relevant,” FBI “confidence” Steele, “widely circulated…government and media circles” Pg 179 McCabe does not prevail #Durham #FISA pic.twitter.com/3I5hm3jbDK — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) December 21, 2019

#IGHorowitz Agent Strzok “believed that the FBI may have furnished the Steele election reports to the intelligence service of a friendly foreign government” but no “specific recollection” Pg 177 #DurhamReport #footnotesmatter pic.twitter.com/R334QRWfhG — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) December 21, 2019

We’re expecting to hear the answer “I don’t specifically recall” from former FBI leadership a lot more in the near future.

Herridge continued:

According to Comey email 1/7/2017 Steele reporting “indicated Russia had files of derogatory information on both Clinton and the President-elect.” Comey pressed by Trump team member for clarity p180 #MyHighlighter The more you read, the more you find #Durham #FISA pic.twitter.com/fS0CxZxHAq — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) December 21, 2019

#IGHorowitz “We asked Comey whether he recalled having any conversations with then CIA Director John Brennan” or others about how the Steele reporting “should be presented to the President.” Comey: “maybe more than one” about how Steele “integrated” into ICA p179 #Durham #emails pic.twitter.com/OKx8bNqIcj — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) December 22, 2019

Here’s a detail from the IG report that Comey may someday have to explain further:

#FISA January 2017 Comey told President-elect Trump FBI didn’t know if Steele allegations true, and “FBI not investigating them” Note: IG Horowitz reports “In mid-November and December 2016, FBI officials travelled abroad” to asses credibility Steele p182. #MyHighlighter #Durham pic.twitter.com/T93wwl8yuX — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) December 22, 2019

Does Comey really wonder why Trump fired him?

These records clearly show Comey is a liar, yet Comey is still doing news shows and acting like the injured party over being fired. He actually did a victory lap after THIS REPORT came out saying that he lied to his then Commander and Chief. Did he think no one would read report? https://t.co/yvkJqrAmWY — Jennifer Johnson (@BusyMommaJ) December 23, 2019

so, as per usual, Comey lied. — Darcy (@JustMeDarcy) December 22, 2019

And Comey wonders why he was fired… https://t.co/BQlg2FC7gJ — VCinWA (@VCinWA) December 22, 2019

Remember about a year ago when Comey claimed that allegations of FISA abuse were “nonsense”? Good times.

