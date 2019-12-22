It’s clear that part of the Democrat strategy on their House impeachment stall is to claim that it’s somehow very troubling to Republicans. Democrat Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse pointed that out in describing why he thinks it’s a good idea to hold off sending the articles to the Senate:

Why Pelosi holding the Articles a bit is a good idea: 1) She can send them over whenever she wants. 2) It’s driving Trump and the Republicans crazy. — Sheldon Whitehouse (@SenWhitehouse) December 21, 2019

3) It puts the focus on Mitch’s mischief to fix the trial by hiding probative evidence. 4) She has a good point: the kind of trial it will be affects what managers she should send. Particularly after Mitch confessed he’d violate his oath of impartiality, its a fair question. — Sheldon Whitehouse (@SenWhitehouse) December 21, 2019

When it comes to Whitehouse’s second point, Brit Hume doesn’t see it that way:

If that’s true, why is Schumer fuming and McConnell laughing? https://t.co/eiBrVAXrWf — Brit Hume (@brithume) December 22, 2019

Great question!

You’re bursting his bubble https://t.co/MRGk3vXquz — Keith W. Preston (@KeithWpreston) December 22, 2019

According to McConnell, Dems sitting on the impeachment articles in the House is anything but troublesome to the Senate Majority Leader:

Mitch McConnell: 'I'm not sure what leverage there is in refraining from sending us something we do not want' https://t.co/CGUgw2HsDv — RedState (@RedState) December 21, 2019

