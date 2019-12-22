It’s clear that part of the Democrat strategy on their House impeachment stall is to claim that it’s somehow very troubling to Republicans. Democrat Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse pointed that out in describing why he thinks it’s a good idea to hold off sending the articles to the Senate:

When it comes to Whitehouse’s second point, Brit Hume doesn’t see it that way:

Great question!

According to McConnell, Dems sitting on the impeachment articles in the House is anything but troublesome to the Senate Majority Leader:

