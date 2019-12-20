Last night’s Democrat debate was punctuated by a few “WTF” moments, one of them being when Joe Biden said that if implementing Green New Deal policies came at a cost of hundreds of thousands of blue-collar jobs, so be it.

Another “are you kidding me” moment came when one of the debate moderators informed Elizabeth Warren what economists have been saying about her tax plan. Here’s how she answered:

Moderator: “How do you answer top economists who say [your] taxes would stifle growth and investment?” (Famed economist?) Sen. Warren: “Oh, they're just wrong!” pic.twitter.com/b9Ulcs24A6 — The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) December 20, 2019

Dan Crenshaw isn’t having any of it:

Gotta love that this is actually an acceptable answer. Even cheered. Top economists are all wrong, and only Elizabeth Warren holds the secrets to prosperity: achieved by taking your money and promising…everything. https://t.co/WuJh1o92Xn — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) December 20, 2019

The next time Warren is asked that question the “top economists” should be called a “consensus of scientists” just to make her look like a denier.

What happened to "listen to the experts' consensus?" https://t.co/wxzkePlqHa — meat (@glebbo) December 20, 2019

Funny how that works.