Last night’s Democrat debate was punctuated by a few “WTF” moments, one of them being when Joe Biden said that if implementing Green New Deal policies came at a cost of hundreds of thousands of blue-collar jobs, so be it.

Another “are you kidding me” moment came when one of the debate moderators informed Elizabeth Warren what economists have been saying about her tax plan. Here’s how she answered:

Dan Crenshaw isn’t having any of it:

The next time Warren is asked that question the “top economists” should be called a “consensus of scientists” just to make her look like a denier.

Funny how that works.

