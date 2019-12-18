Earlier this year we told you that some DC employees of the Agriculture Department were expressing displeasure at news that they would have to relocate to where the agriculture is.

Politico has further explored that Trump administration initiative in an article about Agriculture Department morale:

It‘s not the least popular federal agency to work for, but the Agriculture Department took a huge morale hit last year — likely because of a controversial plan that pushed many of its research scientists out of Washington and to the Midwest https://t.co/HMjD7UaWBH — POLITICO (@politico) December 18, 2019

So it’s come to this?

This headline…you mean agricultural federal workers should actually work in areas with…agricultural? Wow! https://t.co/95aYIw9d1Q — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) December 18, 2019

Out with the actual farmers. Like they made them rub elbows with the plebes they purportedly serve. pic.twitter.com/SQg9a3PEOM — MLH ♥️ (@just_mindy) December 18, 2019

Controversial that they should move researchers closer to the subject of their research? This is the liberal brain. https://t.co/qw1pBt6Oyv — richard foley (@rlfoley) December 18, 2019

You mean working where they grow corn instead of buildings? https://t.co/ahyECwyZLt — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) December 18, 2019

How controversial! *Eye roll*

Oh, No! They might actually have to see a farmer instead of just reading about them in books. 😱 — Erik Soderstrom (@soderstrom) December 18, 2019

Haha!

Where the farms are! https://t.co/YsVlRdnEjI — mark jones (@garglinglion) December 18, 2019

Hmm I think it is a good move. Get them.out of the Beltway and closer to those who they are creating regulations for. More boots on the ground. — Digital Soldier (@enemama) December 18, 2019

Relocating federal agencies around the country is a great idea on many levels https://t.co/BqDNEC5pRP — Bob Paine (@bpaine888) December 18, 2019

How unfair that ag research scientists have to work close to agricultural operations! Smfh https://t.co/szz4Cm6kj2 — 🇺🇸Mike Ness (@mike_Ness338) December 18, 2019

Agricultural scientists forced to work in agricultural area. The inhumanity! https://t.co/GLWZ5FI91I — Donna Roberts (@Donnande) December 18, 2019

Soooo, why are agricultural researchers not immersed in that which they are researching? What's not to understand? — ThinkItThrough (@CitizenRedState) December 18, 2019

Awe…boo hoo. The Agriculture department moving to where the farming is done. Seems to make no sense, wait… — Dog guy (@Catsorange1) December 18, 2019

Is there still time for the House Dems to add this to the articles of impeachment?