The Hill reports that federal workers turned their backs on Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue Thursday when he announced that the Department of Agriculture would be moving two research agencies within the department from Washington, D.C., to Kansas City.

Federal workers turn their backs on Trump Agriculture secretary after he chose to relocate them from DC to Kansas City https://t.co/mnliBsnlBn pic.twitter.com/oqgNQFDyDR — The Hill (@thehill) June 13, 2019

American Federation of Government Employees members from NIFA snd ERS turn backs on Agriculture Secretary Perdue at session on their unwanted relocation from DC to Kansas City area. #USDA pic.twitter.com/40JlVtuXFl — Jerry Hagstrom (@hagstromreport) June 13, 2019

That’s an upgrade, isn’t it?

Babies. — Princess of Whales (@corrcomm) June 14, 2019

If they don’t want to move, they can quit and learn to code. — Dr. Cheeseburger (@tomburkart) June 13, 2019

Should have been laid off on the spot. pic.twitter.com/xq3HzZjybH — Pinche Meelo (@PincheMeelo) June 13, 2019

The Pink Slip Czar has the answer… LOL — Dan Tucker (@RinoHunterSCM) June 13, 2019

Direct line of causality from these government dolts to Trump in the White House. — Daniel Lee (@RealDanLee) June 13, 2019

As stewards of our money I’m sure these government emplyoees understand the cost savings associated with moving KC. This juvenile acting out is just embarrassing. — Mr. Spock rocks (@Logic2260) June 14, 2019

Stunning and brave. — Victor Laszlo (@Glenn_somebody_) June 14, 2019

I like how you guys think we’re supposed to sympathize with them — wokestwarrior (@wokestwarrior) June 14, 2019

Ummm…In the private sector we’d call that a massive layoff & organizational restructuring. — Dennis J. Williams (@DJWilliams77) June 14, 2019

So this happens to people in the private sector all the time! Why should we feel sorry for these guys?? — Michelle (@michellebosso) June 13, 2019

Not sure why, that sounds awesome — Mimi Teixeira (@_MimiTeixeira) June 13, 2019

sounds like an upgrade — 16 Handles fan accou (@BasedKashiBar) June 14, 2019

They have no idea how lucky they are. — Eric Teetsel (@EricTeetsel) June 13, 2019

They should be happy their paychecks are going to go much further. — waitwhat? (@waitwhatrn) June 13, 2019

Same pay grade and live in Kansas City? Live like kings in their new homes — Big Sexy Int'l Bot (@Props_To_Me) June 13, 2019

I would be thrilled. That's equivalent to a $12,000/yr raise. pic.twitter.com/2v7pD1kmFo — WheelmanForHire (@WheelmanForHire) June 14, 2019

This is generally how the people in government feel about the middle of the country. — Garibaldi (@Garibal09927210) June 13, 2019

They're upset that they have to move away from one of the most expensive places to live in the world? Or are they upset that it'll be more difficult to be just another useless beaucrat looking to network with the rich and powerful in DC? — Eric W (@AgnosticRep) June 13, 2019

You certainly don't want to work any where near the people that actually work in agriculture if you are a government worker. — Lowell Knouff (@OldOkieKid) June 13, 2019

KC is far better than DC. They should be grateful — John Cereghin (@Pilgrimway) June 13, 2019

BBQ. Their federal paycheck will go further. Better pro football team. — Bradley Hope (@Brad_Hope) June 14, 2019

Joe’s Barbecue tho — silentplanet (@jcapital54) June 14, 2019

Kansas City BBQ > DC BBQ — Marky Marc (@HamfistHarold) June 14, 2019

I’m guessing they don’t know that KC has beautiful housing stock, an incredible food scene, and a strong cultural presence — MCap (@rightgay27) June 13, 2019

Let's see…… Far lower cost of living. Housing alone is a massive cost savings. Don't have to deal with the DC garbage. Nicer place to live all the way around. Screw these idiots. — Silence Dogood (@YesImSatan1) June 14, 2019

I know you'll have a hard time grasping this, but not only do they have internet in Kansas City, they can even access PornHub from it too. So it's not like their daily routine at the office has to change. — Coding My AI Therapy Lizard (@Gator_Country) June 13, 2019

So mad at the unfairness, outraged at the injustice! Yet I noticed NONE of you shiftless parasites were miffed enough to quit your cushy jobs and find something more palatable… Spare me… — 2A-Jetphixr (@Jetphixr) June 14, 2019

They're free to pursue other opportunities, aren't they? — Paul Foster (@pfoster19) June 13, 2019

They are free to quit their federal jobs and find jobs in the private sector. — Jeff Yeah! (@JeffOutLoud) June 14, 2019

These folks may be lucky to have a job anywhere. I am quite confident others would be more than happy to take their jobs and associated benefits. — wernet (@wernet) June 13, 2019

Are they hiring? — LiterallyTinaFail🇺🇸❤️🇮🇱 (@KristinBoymom) June 13, 2019

If they need somebody to fill one of their jobs, I am willing to move to Kansas City 🙂 — ✡︎ Robert – רוברט ✡︎ (@Robert_Boston) June 14, 2019

Not one of them looks like they've ever been near a farm. — GTRxMan (@gtrxman) June 13, 2019

The concentration of bureaucracy in DC is harmful. Spreading these out would be beneficial for many reasons. As of now, states just send baskets of money to DC to power a local economy based on…..regulation… / ? Seems less than laudatory. — MarginalResult (@MarginalResult) June 14, 2019

Frankly all the departments should be moved out of DC. Agriculture to Sioux City, IA. Interior to Billings, MT. IRS to Nome, Alaska. — Lukas Petersen (@LUKABUS89) June 13, 2019

I’d put the IRS at McMurdo Station. — Bert Gorllewin (@_Bert_G_) June 14, 2019

Eliminate the department in its entirety. It serves no purpose. The back turners can find their own relocation out of DC. — KeepUrDoctor (@KeepUrDoctor) June 14, 2019

Related: