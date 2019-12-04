As Nancy Pelosi and the House Democrat leadership continue to move the goalpost when it comes to an impeachment vote, that hasn’t slowed down the rhetoric. As a matter of fact, Rep. Eric Swalwell says Dems have the goods on Trump and now is the time for the president to exonerate himself if he can:

“Right now, Wolf, we have powerful, clear, uncontradicted evidence that the President has abused his power,” says @RepSwalwell about impeachment. “If he has evidence that could exonerate him, now is the time to start cooperating.” https://t.co/fZXysuteln pic.twitter.com/FnzxVoB8VG — The Situation Room (@CNNSitRoom) December 3, 2019

Just how ironclad does Swalwell believe the case is against Trump? Well, Swalwell doesn’t even seem to be sure what Trump needs to exonerate himself from:

Question: "You haven't made the decision yet about whether the President should be impeached?" Rep. Eric Swalwell: "No." pic.twitter.com/3yr7FmNwau — The Hill (@thehill) December 4, 2019

Many House Dems continue to say that what Trump has allegedly done is so egregious that they keep having no choice but to push back an impeachment vote. But they seem to be very full of Schiff.