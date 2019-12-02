On Wednesday the impeachment inquiry will continue as the House Judiciary Committee takes the ball from Adam Schiff and will hold their first hearing, with four university professors as witnesses. At the same time, the House Intelligence Committee has completed and released its impeachment report that is now available to members of the committee. Fox News reporter Chad Pergram gave all the details:

1) House Intelligence Cmte Democrats have now completed their impeachment report. Members of the committee could go to the secure area at the Capitol at 6 pm et to begin reviewing the report. But most members with whom Fox spoke indicated they would review the report tomorrow. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) December 3, 2019

2) Intel Cmte meets in closed-door session Tuesday at 6 pm et to vote on releasing impeachment rpt. We could get the full rpt after 7 pm et or later. One mbr of the cmte told Fox they wouldn’t review the rpt today – so they could deny they were responsible for leaking the report — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) December 3, 2019

3) Intel Cmte GOPers have until the end of the day Thursday to add their views to the impeachment report. The Intelligence Committee will then send the report to the Judiciary Committee. Note, that will come a day after the open hearing by the Judiciary Cmte Wednesday morning. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) December 3, 2019

4) The White House has said it won’t participate in the Wednesday hearing. But today I asked – a senior administration source if officials may try to work out an in-between or half measure for the committee. I was told "stay tuned." — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) December 3, 2019

5) It is unclear if Wednesday’s hrng will be the final Judiciary Committee impeachment hrng. It’s possible that panel – and even others – could hold impeachment hearings. Fox was told today that even the House Intelligence Cmte could continue to conduct closed-door depositions. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) December 3, 2019

6) Impeachment falls under the jurisdiction of the Judiciary panel. At some point, the Judiciary Committee will move to a series of “markup” sessions where members debate and actually write/vote on articles of impeachment. That process could consume several days. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) December 3, 2019

7) A Judiciary Cmte impeachment markup session looks a lot like a hearing – but isn’t. It has no witnesses. But there is vigorous debate between the Judiciary Cmte members on each proposal and an opportunity for members to review and amend the proposed articles of impeachment. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) December 3, 2019

8) The Judiciary Committee wrote five articles of impeachment for President Nixon in 1974, but only approved three. The full House approved two of the four articles of impeachment crafted for President Clinton in 1998. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) December 3, 2019

Weeks ago the media was reporting that Democrats would like an impeachment vote by Thanksgiving. Then that was moved to Christmas.

9) Unclear when Dems could try to put impeachment on the flr. Dems today announced the Hse will remain in session almost until Christmas. Remember the House voted to impeach President Clinton on the Saturday before Christmas in 1998. We could have a similar scenario this round. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) December 3, 2019

Where is this all headed? Try not to get run over by Democrats moving the goalposts yet again:

10) Do Democrats have the votes for impeachment? Pelosi is a master at reading her caucus. If Pelosi has the votes she’ll likely give the green light to impeach on the floor. If Pelosi doesn’t have the votes impeachment could wait – conceivably until the New Year. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) December 3, 2019

11) A member of Pelosi’s leadership team today told Fox that the backlog of bills up this month in the House “works against” a December impeachment vote. And the Democrat noted that impeachment “doesn’t fit the holiday spirit.” That means impeachment could wait until 2020. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) December 3, 2019

It would be surprising. But, as we’ve learned, anything can happen.