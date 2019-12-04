After Stanford Law Prof. Pamela Karlan tried to explain the difference between a U.S. president and a King by saying “the president can name his son Barron, he can’t make him a baron,” it was GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz’s turn to ask questions. In addition to slamming Karlan for invoking Trump’s minor son, he also had a “raise your hand if” request:
Well, there it is.
"You don't get to interrupt me on this time! … When you invoke the president son's name here, when you try to make a little joke out of referencing Barron Trump, that does not lend credibility to your argument. It makes you look mean." pic.twitter.com/DIgpG5rgSh
So the Judiciary Committee “witnesses” have actually witnessed just about as much as Schiff’s “witnesses” from the Intelligence Committee hearings — which is practically nothing.
Here’s the full video of the exchange.
***
