After Stanford Law Prof. Pamela Karlan tried to explain the difference between a U.S. president and a King by saying “the president can name his son Barron, he can’t make him a baron,” it was GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz’s turn to ask questions. In addition to slamming Karlan for invoking Trump’s minor son, he also had a “raise your hand if” request:

.@RepMattGaetz just brought the house down. When will Democrats bring in witnesses with actual first-hand knowledge of @RepAdamSchiff's sham #impeachment report? We'll be waiting. pic.twitter.com/Lx6tk2W0rn — Oversight Committee Republicans (@GOPoversight) December 4, 2019

Well, there it is.

.@RepMattGaetz to Prof. Karlan: "You don't get to interrupt me on this time! … When you invoke the president son's name here, when you try to make a little joke out of referencing Barron Trump, that does not lend credibility to your argument. It makes you look mean." pic.twitter.com/DIgpG5rgSh — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) December 4, 2019

So the Judiciary Committee “witnesses” have actually witnessed just about as much as Schiff’s “witnesses” from the Intelligence Committee hearings — which is practically nothing.

Game. Set. Match https://t.co/BSKeSwscSj — Look at my dog (@Patriot_of_PDX) December 4, 2019

Here’s the full video of the exchange.

Watch @RepMattGaetz's full exchange with Pamela Karlan pic.twitter.com/iiY0g1XEyW — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) December 4, 2019

