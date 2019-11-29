We told you earlier today that one of Newsweek’s political reporters helped inadvertently validate Trump’s frequent slams on the “fake news media” after being forced to backpedal on an initial report that the president was spending Thanksgiving golfing and tweeting from south Florida:

More like NewsWEAK: Newsweek journo ROASTED after ‘correcting’ her story claiming Trump spent Thanksgiving ‘golfing and tweeting’ https://t.co/X0skFXFuTi — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) November 29, 2019

Oh, but there seemed to be an added element to the president’s weekend that the press wasn’t aware of (not that it obviously didn’t stop some from promoting speculation as news). As it turned out there was a little more than just golfing and tweeting going on:

#BREAKING: President @realDonaldTrump makes surprise visit to troops in Afghanistan for Thanksgiving dinner and meets with the Afghan president.https://t.co/O3oDylJ8l0 pic.twitter.com/wFiZzUdaYZ — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) November 28, 2019

After that news broke, Newsweek’s political reporter had to reel her original tweet back in for emergency deletion and update:

Trump headed to Afghanistan to surprise U.S. troops on Thanksgiving https://t.co/f7Xeqz1ZGQ Deleting this tweet because it was written before knowing about the president’s surprise visit to Afghanistan-an honest mistake. Story has already been updated, as shown in the screenshot. pic.twitter.com/g9CfPaV2kQ — Jessica Kwong (@JessicaGKwong) November 29, 2019

But by then it was too late. The original Newsweek report had already caught the eye of Donald Trump Jr., and in turn that captured the attention of President Trump, who responded to Newsweek this way:

I thought Newsweek was out of business? https://t.co/3ro4eSJloo — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 29, 2019

OUCH!

If the MSM is tired of getting burned, maybe they should stop providing Trump with the matches.

😂 They are. — Tammy Bruce (@HeyTammyBruce) November 29, 2019

In the 70’s Newsweek was a staple at my house.

Honest journalism. Stories of interest. Now I wouldn’t wrap dead fish in it. — Southern Doc (@cognac62) November 29, 2019

And the MSM and liberal print wonder why we call them fake news! — Lori Hendry (@Lrihendry) November 29, 2019

It would be nice if the media could at least acknowledge their contributions to the tarnishing of their own reputation from time to time.

If you’ve got a dollar, you can buy Newsweek! pic.twitter.com/rwHBEIHPYJ — Jessica Fletcher (@heckyessica) November 29, 2019

Fact check: TRUE.

It all made for quite an impressive shot and chaser from Newsweek. The shot:

And the backpedaling chaser:

How did Trump spend Thanksgiving? Surprising U.S. troops in Afghanistan https://t.co/K0ptJv7gJu — Newsweek (@Newsweek) November 29, 2019

While many others in America were eating turkey for Thanksgiving, Newsweek opted for a large helping of crow.

After the dust settled, the Newsweek headline underwent some modification:

The Newsweek story now contains this update:

This story has been substantially updated and edited at 6:17 pm EST to reflect the president’s surprise trip to Afghanistan.

“Substantially updated” should be the media’s nickname, especially in the era of the Trump presidency.

***

Related:

‘What’s that supposed to mean?’ Kristy Swanson rolls eyes at Newsweek’s Resistance fan fiction

“Newsweek columnist and ex-FBI double agent agrees with Hillary Clinton that Tulsi Gabbard is a Russian tool (and also has no evidence to back it up)” is locked

‘WTF?’ Newsweek determined to get to the bottom of why Greta Thunberg was ‘snubbed for the Nobel Peace Prize’