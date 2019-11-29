We told you earlier today that one of Newsweek’s political reporters helped inadvertently validate Trump’s frequent slams on the “fake news media” after being forced to backpedal on an initial report that the president was spending Thanksgiving golfing and tweeting from south Florida:

Oh, but there seemed to be an added element to the president’s weekend that the press wasn’t aware of (not that it obviously didn’t stop some from promoting speculation as news). As it turned out there was a little more than just golfing and tweeting going on:

After that news broke, Newsweek’s political reporter had to reel her original tweet back in for emergency deletion and update:

But by then it was too late. The original Newsweek report had already caught the eye of Donald Trump Jr., and in turn that captured the attention of President Trump, who responded to Newsweek this way:

OUCH!

If the MSM is tired of getting burned, maybe they should stop providing Trump with the matches.

It would be nice if the media could at least acknowledge their contributions to the tarnishing of their own reputation from time to time.

Fact check: TRUE.

It all made for quite an impressive shot and chaser from Newsweek. The shot:

And the backpedaling chaser:

While many others in America were eating turkey for Thanksgiving, Newsweek opted for a large helping of crow.

After the dust settled, the Newsweek headline underwent some modification:

The Newsweek story now contains this update:

This story has been substantially updated and edited at 6:17 pm EST to reflect the president’s surprise trip to Afghanistan.

“Substantially updated” should be the media’s nickname, especially in the era of the Trump presidency.

***

