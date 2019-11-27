Democrat presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren told the Des Moines Register this week that the national debt is a concern that she has:

And with that RNC spox Elizabeth Harrington found Warren’s concern to be somewhat comical considering what she has “plans” to do:

But Warren would say those things “pay for themselves” — and we’ve got a bridge to sell anybody who actually believes that.

Debt enabler perhaps.

