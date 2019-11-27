Democrat presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren told the Des Moines Register this week that the national debt is a concern that she has:

DMR asks Warren, who frequently brings up individual family debt, if she’s also concerned about national debt. “Yeah, I do. I also worry about corporate debt. I’m a debt worrier. Debt worries me.” — Amy B Wang (@amybwang) November 26, 2019

And with that RNC spox Elizabeth Harrington found Warren’s concern to be somewhat comical considering what she has “plans” to do:

Wants to spend $52 TRILLION kicking us off our healthcare onto a government-run plan Wants to spend $93 TRILLION on a socialist "Green New Deal" Wants to spend $1.25 TRILLION on "free" college Elizabeth Warren: "I worry about the debt" 🙄🙄🙄pic.twitter.com/7eyfiOJmgv — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) November 27, 2019

But Warren would say those things “pay for themselves” — and we’ve got a bridge to sell anybody who actually believes that.

She’s a “debt worrier”.Riiiigggght. — Gretchen Middleton (@gretchmiddleton) November 27, 2019

Debt enabler perhaps.

