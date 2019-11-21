We’ve lost track of how many Democrats have claimed that voter suppression is the only reason that Stacey Abrams isn’t governor of Georgia today. Hillary Clinton, who also claimed that voters in Wisconsin were turned away from the polls “because of the color of their skin, weighed in again last weekend, telling an audience that “if she’d had a fair election, she already would have won.”

After Stacey Abrams, who lost her race by 55,000 votes, came up at Wednesday night’s Democratic debate in Atlanta, even Politifact ran a piece saying there was no proof to the claim that voter suppression cost Abrams the election; in fact, there was record voter turnout.

Elizabeth Warren, also known as Hillary 2.0, just won’t give up the lie though, despite no one being able to produce any proof.

Trending

Weren’t Facebook and Twitter terribly concerned about fake news being distributed on their platforms?

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Brain KempConspiracy TheoryelectionElizabeth WarrenJim CrowStacey Abramsvoter suppression