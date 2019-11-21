We’ve lost track of how many Democrats have claimed that voter suppression is the only reason that Stacey Abrams isn’t governor of Georgia today. Hillary Clinton, who also claimed that voters in Wisconsin were turned away from the polls “because of the color of their skin, weighed in again last weekend, telling an audience that “if she’d had a fair election, she already would have won.”

After Stacey Abrams, who lost her race by 55,000 votes, came up at Wednesday night’s Democratic debate in Atlanta, even Politifact ran a piece saying there was no proof to the claim that voter suppression cost Abrams the election; in fact, there was record voter turnout.

Elizabeth Warren, also known as Hillary 2.0, just won’t give up the lie though, despite no one being able to produce any proof.

Right now, our democracy is broken. How do I know? Because Brian Kemp is sitting in @StaceyAbrams’ chair. And we are all grateful to Stacey for what she’s doing to make sure that never happens again in this country. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) November 22, 2019

This patronizing horseshit’s never going to end https://t.co/sSALPqLxFh — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) November 22, 2019

Not a single shred of evidence to support this nonsense. https://t.co/I4nEm7z6Sw — RBe (@RBPundit) November 22, 2019

There is no better indicator of how broken and unreliable our media is than the fact that Democrat candidates can repeat this lie incessantly, without even the slightest hint of curiosity from the brave firefighters in our media. https://t.co/PJYiY7HQFI — James Hasson (@JamesHasson20) November 22, 2019

This is a conspiracy theory without evidence. The 2018 Georgia gubernatorial election saw a 200% increase in latino turnout, a 40% increase in black turnout, a 139% increase in youth turnout, and record-breaking aggregate turnout numbers. Repeating this lie is irresponsible. https://t.co/ra2RJQmcUb — ᴾᴿᴬᴳ 🦖 (@pragmatometer) November 22, 2019

Lets note: This kind of wackadoodle quackery and conspiracy nuttiness is EXACTLY WHAT FIONA HILL WARNED THE COUNTRY ABOUT TODAY. If you are applauding Ms. Hill for her admittedly great performance today…you also need to admit that people like Warren are wackadoodles. https://t.co/qKDxufpKPB — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) November 22, 2019

Why would Russia try to de-legitimize our elections when Elizabeth Warren will do it using your campaign donations? https://t.co/hFQjLBpeXY — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) November 22, 2019

There isn't a shred of evidence to back up this lunatic conspiracy theory https://t.co/oIXyie25JX — Kevin Boyd🗽 🇺🇸 (@TheKevinBoyd) November 22, 2019

The easiest way for Democrats to win in 2020 is to present themselves as sane alternatives to Trump…and they just can't do it. They're all batshit crazy and indulge ridiculous conspiracies just like Trump. https://t.co/PyCqKiRz5E — Aaron Middlesworth (@OSUBigA) November 22, 2019

This is a serious accusation that has no basis in facts. Where is the media? Why can this candidate get away with these statements without a single pushback from the MSM? https://t.co/a8DNHDgkqe — Ryan B. Leslie (@RyanBLeslie) November 22, 2019

This sort of cynical rhetoric based on patently false allegations is as irresponsible as any Trump tweet. https://t.co/fE6XFzH0AM — 🎶Alone In My Principles (@AlonePrinciples) November 22, 2019

Straight up lying and pandering. https://t.co/kYytAf9iVZ — Johnny (Joey) Jones (@Johnny_Joey) November 22, 2019

When will Democrats start accepting the outcome of elections? https://t.co/eRNn6zEFqp — Brian Griffiths (@BrianGriffiths) November 22, 2019

This is the supposed Dem front runner engaging in conspiracy theories. Remember when that sort of thing was bad? https://t.co/eGCy0efVV7 — SpaceDetectiveComputer (@Hal_RTFLC) November 22, 2019

Weren’t Facebook and Twitter terribly concerned about fake news being distributed on their platforms?

She’s all in on this conspiracy theory. https://t.co/Zfni18Vu05 — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) November 22, 2019

Elizabeth Warren announcing her plans for voter fraud. Apparently democracy breaks when Democrats lose elections. Gotta fix it! https://t.co/Eh1fOrqXMg — Bruce Abramson (@bdabramson) November 22, 2019

Democrats never lose elections. People just steal it from them. https://t.co/vvBoN40XpK — William Davis (@WillDavisDC) November 22, 2019

She lost. Get used to it. No one wanted her in. It wasn't voter suppression. She sucks. https://t.co/p20Rfnwb4c — Andrew (@MothaF_ckinLeaf) November 22, 2019

Denying the outcome of an election is dangerous, or something. https://t.co/GUejftwmtg — Chris Adkins (@topheradkins) November 22, 2019

And not one rebuttal from our unbiased media https://t.co/W8MDhViCdD — Gabriel Richardson (@ousooner4) November 22, 2019

All. They. Have. To. Do. Is. Not. Be. Crazy. And they can’t do it. https://t.co/M9NEI9i23n — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) November 22, 2019

