Hillary Clinton’s “of course I’m not still bitter about 2016 and let me tell you why repeatedly” tour of the country is continuing, and of course the two-time Democrat presidential candidate is still implying that she’s the rightful president and Stacey Abrams is the real winner of the Georgia gubernatorial election. Hillary also added Wisconsin to her list of states where there was voter suppression:

Hillary says again that Stacey Abrams was cheated out of a win due to voter suppression. She says voter suppression also happened in Wisconsin. pic.twitter.com/gbdTBfbpAB — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) October 20, 2019

Does Hillary really want to go there?

How would she know? https://t.co/xw8dP9ncJx — Lord Woodstone (Toss all MAPS out the airlock) (@EricMertz_KC) October 20, 2019

LOL! Right?

How would she know, she couldn’t find Wisconsin in 2016 — Cincyfella (@Cincyfella) October 20, 2019

Yeah, it was sexism that made her not got to Wisconsin. https://t.co/j5PIpHX6Ak — Ty_in_TX 😷 (@Ty_in_TX) October 20, 2019

How would Hillary know. She had never been to Wisconsin. https://t.co/WlbB99Cs0d — Bruce Hall (@brucehallsports) October 21, 2019

Just days before the election, such rhetoric was a “threat to democracy”:

Donald Trump refused to say that he’d respect the results of this election. That’s a direct threat to our democracy. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 24, 2016

What happened?