As Twitchy told you not long ago, the House Democrat backpedal from impeachment gained traction after Michigan Democrat Rep. Brenda Lawrence said she’d be more likely to support some sort of censure rather than impeaching President Trump:

House Democrat backs down from impeachment: 'I don't see the value of kicking him out of office' https://t.co/LEiwhSWMHE — Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) November 26, 2019

Public support for impeachment is perhaps tepid at best, and Ari Fleischer, former press secretary for George W. Bush, echoed that sentiment for House Dems:

The smart move by the Ds would be to censure Trump and drop impeachment. https://t.co/g1H18TuUli — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) November 26, 2019

Even if many House Democrats think that might be the right approach (especially after seeing polls about public sentiment), Brit Hume knows why they might be hesitant to show it:

Maybe, but too many of them are afraid their offices and homes would soon be like halftime at the Yale-Harvard game. https://t.co/30lUkpX401 — Brit Hume (@brithume) November 26, 2019

Just imagine! It’s clear the Democrats might have painted themselves into quite the quandary corner.

Smart move and D’s should not be used in the same sentence https://t.co/gxWluNCJEL — Barry Tennihan (@BTennihan) November 26, 2019

So you’re saying the democrats are afraid of the delusional mobs they created? Good! https://t.co/TsQxomW4Xu — American Michael (@USAObserver) November 26, 2019

Base will melt if they don’t impeach. But it’s a political boondoggle if they do. So awesome. https://t.co/sW0vjayXAH — John Ocasio-Nolte (@NolteNC) November 26, 2019

