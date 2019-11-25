As Twitchy told you not long ago, the House Democrat backpedal from impeachment gained traction after Michigan Democrat Rep. Brenda Lawrence said she’d be more likely to support some sort of censure rather than impeaching President Trump:

Public support for impeachment is perhaps tepid at best, and Ari Fleischer, former press secretary for George W. Bush, echoed that sentiment for House Dems:

Even if many House Democrats think that might be the right approach (especially after seeing polls about public sentiment), Brit Hume knows why they might be hesitant to show it:

Just imagine! It’s clear the Democrats might have painted themselves into quite the quandary corner.

