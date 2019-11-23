As Twitchy reported earlier, the third quarter of the Harvard/Yale football game Saturday was delayed after hundreds of students rushed the field and held a sit-in for climate justice and the cancelation of Puerto Rico’s debt.

She’s not running for president, but Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez applauded the disruption:

Activism disrupts the present to change the future. 🌎 https://t.co/K4OLyeATMu — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 23, 2019

Surprising no one, Elizabeth Warren also threw her full support behind the groups behind the protest.

I support the students, organizers, and activists demanding accountability on climate action and more at #HarvardYale. Climate change is an existential threat, and we must take bold action to fight this crisis. https://t.co/lm1V6honI4 — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) November 24, 2019

Harvard Law School's first woman of color weighs in. https://t.co/SAvc75hOGl — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) November 24, 2019

She was late to the party, however, as Bernie Sanders beat her to the punch by a few hours:

When people come together to stand up for justice, we win. Congratulations to the young people demanding a sustainable future for our planet. We are with you in this fight. https://t.co/l86n85UIcy — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) November 23, 2019

Bernie beat you to support this disruption… — Crispus Attucks (@AceThomas19) November 24, 2019

You’re an existential threat, Chief. — Cody Bryant (@_TheGoldenGod_) November 24, 2019

Nothing like ruining everyone else's day because you are a selfish child. Sounds like a Democratic presidency. — Phil (@NJbcFan) November 24, 2019

So you support the disruption of public events, trespassing, and the breaking of laws and rules with no consequences. What other topics can we do this for? Pro-life? Anti-immigration? Can we use the same tactics for things you might not agree with? — A Woodworker 🇺🇸 (@oenophil15) November 24, 2019

Seriously? You support lawlessness and childishness by privileged people? They should have just continued the game. — (((Bill Allison))) (@CoachA60) November 24, 2019

Wow, I didn’t think it was possible to dislike you any more. And then you say something like this . . . — The Rebuttal (@SportsRebuttal) November 24, 2019

You are one of the most pathetic people on this planet. Just one, so don’t feel too bad. — JoeAllenUGO (@biznsPro) November 24, 2019

Pandering again.. — JC (@jcgila) November 24, 2019

pander pander pander pander pander pander pander pander pander pander pander pander pander pander pander pander — MarkSZaidEsq (@DisneyMarkZaid) November 24, 2019

Pandering Pocahontas — MarkSZaidEsq (@DisneyMarkZaid) November 24, 2019

Wrong!!! You do not disrupt a sporting event to protest. They have plenty of ways to protest, turn off lights in apartments, ride bicycles to wherever they go, take shorter showers, us an outhouse, but I Guess protest is easier than actually doing something — greg blackburn (@BlackburnGreg) November 24, 2019

Obviously these kids haven't studied their reliance on fossil fuels or the history of corruption in Puerto Rico. The ignorance of our youth is a more existential threat than climate change. — 🇺🇸🌸🍊🧡💋southerngalpal🌸🍊🧡💋🇺🇸 (@belleofva) November 24, 2019

Of course you do. There’s at least 50 lemmings that’ll vote for you in that crowd. — Mr. Bad Example (@MrBadExample7) November 24, 2019

I wonder how many people they convinced by using that method? Probably a lot. — Jesse (@1MadScientist_) November 24, 2019

If you went to a football game to enjoy your Saturday afternoon this is Warren giving you the finger. — FA in HFX (@AkulFred) November 24, 2019

I don’t concern myself with what happens at private institutions, as I’m a product of public schools, similar to your children 🤣 — Mike LeTourneau (@MJ_LeTourneau) November 24, 2019

So turn off their electricity, no heat or air conditioning, as well as no cars on campus. See how that works out. — Troy G Williams (@tgw3391) November 24, 2019

Of course you do. Worthless gestures are your bailiwick. — Steve Wilson (@mrstevencwilson) November 24, 2019

Disrupting a sporting event really gets the message across, said no one ever — Bob Mayes (@BobEMayes) November 24, 2019

Tell us if you specifically support fossil fuel divestment. — Paul Horvitz (@paulhorvitz) November 24, 2019

At a football game. Really? People sometimes what to have fun once in awhile. Their actions do nothing. They should study STEM and discover a solution instead of making themselves feel good and bring attention to themselves — Sean Cook (@SeanHCook) November 24, 2019

I am all for protesting whatever they feel like. But to disrupt the safety of a venue and a place where people paid money to watch a football game. Give me a break. This is ridiculous. And for you to support the well being and safety of thousands of innocent people is appalling. — Rich (@tigerheadcoach) November 24, 2019

Cool. Run on that in the South, comrade Liz. — Will Collier (@willcollier) November 24, 2019

Thank you, Elizabeth! Always great to see a woman of color and Native American speaking out for a good cause! — Andrew 🇺🇸 (@CorrectAndrew) November 24, 2019

