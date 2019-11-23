As Twitchy reported earlier, the third quarter of the Harvard/Yale football game Saturday was delayed after hundreds of students rushed the field and held a sit-in for climate justice and the cancelation of Puerto Rico’s debt.

She’s not running for president, but Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez applauded the disruption:

Surprising no one, Elizabeth Warren also threw her full support behind the groups behind the protest.

She was late to the party, however, as Bernie Sanders beat her to the punch by a few hours:

That’s nothing to brag about.

