For the last few years we’ve been informed that slams on the media by politicians are completely unacceptable, so we’ll have to wait and see how the MSM reacts to Andrew Yang’s criticism of MSNBC:

Was asked to appear on @msnbc this weekend – and told them that I’d be happy to after they apologize on-air, discuss and include our campaign consistent with our polling, and allow surrogates from our campaign as they do other candidates’. They think we need them. We don’t. — Andrew Yang🧢 (@AndrewYang) November 23, 2019

They’ve omitted me from their graphics 12+ times, called me John Yang on air, and given me a fraction of the speaking time over 2 debates despite my polling higher than other candidates on stage. At some point you have to call it. — Andrew Yang🧢 (@AndrewYang) November 23, 2019

The whole time we have gotten stronger. This is actually bad for MSNBC. It will only get worse after I make the next debates and keep rising in the polls. The people are smarter than MSNBC would like to think. — Andrew Yang🧢 (@AndrewYang) November 23, 2019

Hoo boy! Pass the popcorn. And it’s worth noting that MSNBC has already apologized to Yang once this month.

Perhaps Yang should try to entice MSNBC the same way he woos voters:

So maybe offer to give them more money? Seems like a go-to plan. https://t.co/jRefNRoN9n — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) November 23, 2019

Worth a shot!