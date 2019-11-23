For the last few years we’ve been informed that slams on the media by politicians are completely unacceptable, so we’ll have to wait and see how the MSM reacts to Andrew Yang’s criticism of MSNBC:

Trending

Hoo boy! Pass the popcorn. And it’s worth noting that MSNBC has already apologized to Yang once this month.

Perhaps Yang should try to entice MSNBC the same way he woos voters:

Worth a shot!

