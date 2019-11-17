The #YangGang is pretty pissed at MSNBC for leaving their guy off of this graphic of Dems who really have no shot of winning Iowa:

MSNBC: "We're getting a lot of complaints that we shouldn't exclude any of the candidates, so let's show everyone who polled above 0% in Iowa, except @AndrewYang at 3% of course. We just don't have room for that guy in this graphic."#YangMediaBlackout #YangGang pic.twitter.com/Vv72etrobR — Scott Santens🧢 (@scottsantens) November 17, 2019

Maybe they should’ve thanked MSNBC for not including Yang with the other Dem losers?

This is one of the worst examples so far. It checks all the boxes: ✅Excludes Yang

✅Includes those who polled less than Yang

✅Includes a candidate who isn't even officially running yet

✅Has an empty slot for a name Angry at @MSNBC? Donate to @AndrewYang again. #30Mil4Yang https://t.co/F7RZU6P2oD — Scott Santens🧢 (@scottsantens) November 17, 2019

How did this happen, MSNBC?

How is this even possible? Michael Bennet's 1% makes the @MSNBC graphic, but @andrewyang's 3% does not? The #YangMediaBlackout is real…which is unreal. https://t.co/XwyqUskBSG — Steve Marchand 🧢 (@marchandsteve) November 17, 2019

Anyway, MSNBC has since corrected the graphic to include Yang. He’s polling below “Not Sure” and about the same as “None Of These”:

Earlier on UP, we aired a poll graphic that inadvertently left off @AndrewYang. This was a mistake that we've since corrected on air. We apologize to Mr. Yang. Here's the correct graphic: pic.twitter.com/SDoqsxdiiD — Up on MSNBC (@UPonMSNBC) November 17, 2019

***