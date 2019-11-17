The #YangGang is pretty pissed at MSNBC for leaving their guy off of this graphic of Dems who really have no shot of winning Iowa:

Maybe they should’ve thanked MSNBC for not including Yang with the other Dem losers?

How did this happen, MSNBC?

Anyway, MSNBC has since corrected the graphic to include Yang. He’s polling below “Not Sure” and about the same as “None Of These”:

