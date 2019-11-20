As Twitchy told you earlier, there was a bit of extra Biden-related news today:

Joe Biden's hot streak continues as DNA results show that Hunter Biden is, in fact, the father of baby with Arkansas woman https://t.co/buBn6KR0cA — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) November 20, 2019

At least it helped temporarily put partisanship on the back burner:

The entire day has escalated quickly.

My God I love this account https://t.co/AoLyGzpC8S — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) November 20, 2019

Troll level 1,000,000. Congrats on being a grandfather again Joe! https://t.co/TXelIpIMJo — John (@OrwellianSpeak) November 20, 2019

OH MY GOD https://t.co/Z71xdt5HH8 — Babs Ancap Emoji 💰💉🚫🏛 (@barelysemitic) November 20, 2019

***

