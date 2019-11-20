As Twitchy told you earlier, there was a bit of extra Biden-related news today:
Joe Biden's hot streak continues as DNA results show that Hunter Biden is, in fact, the father of baby with Arkansas woman https://t.co/buBn6KR0cA
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) November 20, 2019
At least it helped temporarily put partisanship on the back burner:
Congratulations, Joe Biden! https://t.co/byIxFUyujm
— Team Trump (@TeamTrump) November 20, 2019
The entire day has escalated quickly.
My God I love this account https://t.co/AoLyGzpC8S
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) November 20, 2019
Troll level 1,000,000. Congrats on being a grandfather again Joe! https://t.co/TXelIpIMJo
— John (@OrwellianSpeak) November 20, 2019
OH MY GOD https://t.co/Z71xdt5HH8
— Babs Ancap Emoji 💰💉🚫🏛 (@barelysemitic) November 20, 2019
***
