We’ve heard in the past few days super-rich Americans who have dared question Elizabeth Warren’s plan to take more of their money. Now, on the campaign trail, Warren’s openly mocking those billionaires:

.@ewarren on her proposed wealth tax: “Maybe you’ve heard there are some billionaires who don’t like this. They’ve been interviewed on TV, I’ve noticed lately. So sad, so sad that they might have to pay 2 cents out of their bazillion dollars” pic.twitter.com/D9vJfvgxNZ — Zak Hudak (@cbszak) November 11, 2019

Warren is of course understating her “wealth tax” plan again, resorting to made-up words in the process:

As several have pointed out, @ewarren has actually proposed a 6% tax on wealth above $1B. The 2% is for over $50M — Zak Hudak (@cbszak) November 11, 2019

The rate she has proposed is six percent on billionaires https://t.co/fGDXnjoyoK — Josh Barro (@jbarro) November 11, 2019

Warren is lying about her own policy proposal, which is for a 6% tax on the wealth of billionaires and, I presume, bazillionaires. And her phrasing is odd. They wouldn't pay 2 cents or 6 cents out of their bazillion. They would pay that much for each of their bazillion $. https://t.co/PcOyBrHP4q — Howard Wall 🆒 (@HJWallEcon) November 11, 2019

Suffice to say that Warren’s comments about her wealth tax plan are only about 1/1054ths of the full picture.

Super wonky, data-driven, evidence-based, reality-based description of her wealth tax. https://t.co/r0T4AQgfo6 — James Pethokoukis (@JimPethokoukis) November 11, 2019

She’s lying — The Persian Soltan (@SehzadeSoroush) November 11, 2019

She sounds like a three-year-old https://t.co/ObNid6qyqF — Chris Pandolfo (@ChrisCPandolfo) November 11, 2019

This is not a serious proposal, so it's nice to see the senator has stopped talking about it like it's a serious proposal. https://t.co/ZTjreyTOyw — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) November 11, 2019

Can it be long before Warren goes after the elusive “gazillionaires”?