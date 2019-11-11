We’ve heard in the past few days super-rich Americans who have dared question Elizabeth Warren’s plan to take more of their money. Now, on the campaign trail, Warren’s openly mocking those billionaires:
.@ewarren on her proposed wealth tax: “Maybe you’ve heard there are some billionaires who don’t like this. They’ve been interviewed on TV, I’ve noticed lately. So sad, so sad that they might have to pay 2 cents out of their bazillion dollars” pic.twitter.com/D9vJfvgxNZ
Warren is of course understating her “wealth tax” plan again, resorting to made-up words in the process:
As several have pointed out, @ewarren has actually proposed a 6% tax on wealth above $1B. The 2% is for over $50M
The rate she has proposed is six percent on billionaires https://t.co/fGDXnjoyoK
Warren is lying about her own policy proposal, which is for a 6% tax on the wealth of billionaires and, I presume, bazillionaires.
And her phrasing is odd. They wouldn't pay 2 cents or 6 cents out of their bazillion. They would pay that much for each of their bazillion $. https://t.co/PcOyBrHP4q
Suffice to say that Warren’s comments about her wealth tax plan are only about 1/1054ths of the full picture.
Super wonky, data-driven, evidence-based, reality-based description of her wealth tax. https://t.co/r0T4AQgfo6
She’s lying
She sounds like a three-year-old https://t.co/ObNid6qyqF
This is not a serious proposal, so it's nice to see the senator has stopped talking about it like it's a serious proposal. https://t.co/ZTjreyTOyw
Can it be long before Warren goes after the elusive “gazillionaires”?