We’ve heard in the past few days super-rich Americans who have dared question Elizabeth Warren’s plan to take more of their money. Now, on the campaign trail, Warren’s openly mocking those billionaires:

Warren is of course understating her “wealth tax” plan again, resorting to made-up words in the process:

Suffice to say that Warren’s comments about her wealth tax plan are only about 1/1054ths of the full picture.

Can it be long before Warren goes after the elusive “gazillionaires”?

