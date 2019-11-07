Elizabeth Warren is running for president because she loves America and everything it stands for. But when you start talking about getting to keep the money you’ve worked for, well, you’re cruisin’ for a bruisin’.

Bill Gates, who happens to be one of those mega-billionaires Warren says will fund Medicare for All, recently voiced his concern about the prospect of her taxing him through the nose:

Bill Gates on a wealth tax: "I've paid over $10 billion in taxes. I've paid more than anyone in taxes. If I had to pay $20 billion, it's fine." "But when you say I should pay $100 billion, then I'm starting to do a little math over what I have left over." — Teddy Schleifer (@teddyschleifer) November 6, 2019

If there’s one thing Elizabeth Warren hates — other than billionaires — it’s math. So, in order to avoid having to acknowledge that her math is bogus, she wants to sit down for a friendly little chat Mr. Gates:

I'm always happy to meet with people, even if we have different views. @BillGates, if we get the chance, I'd love to explain exactly how much you'd pay under my wealth tax. (I promise it's not $100 billion.) https://t.co/m6G20hDNaV — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) November 7, 2019

If he’s willing to hear her out, she’s sure she can make him see the light.

"Please sit down with me while I explain how much of your money I am going to take." https://t.co/PYltj5Zyq9 — James Hasson (@JamesHasson20) November 7, 2019

Billionaires should not exist. Also billionaires will be paying for all my policies what — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) November 7, 2019

Oh well. At least Warren’s winning even more hearts and minds with her offer:

So nice that you are willing to take time out from your busy day to comfort multibillionaire Bill Gates. — Monices Pieces (@Monices_Pieces) November 7, 2019

Gross — 🍂🦃Carlo, but thankful🦃🍂 (@yesthatCarlo) November 7, 2019

Yes, kiss the ring It's laughable that anyone thinks of you as an economic reformer — Yusuf (@yusufneedsarest) November 7, 2019

Isn’t this fun?