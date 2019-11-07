Elizabeth Warren is running for president because she loves America and everything it stands for. But when you start talking about getting to keep the money you’ve worked for, well, you’re cruisin’ for a bruisin’.

Bill Gates, who happens to be one of those mega-billionaires Warren says will fund Medicare for All, recently voiced his concern about the prospect of her taxing him through the nose:

If there’s one thing Elizabeth Warren hates — other than billionaires — it’s math. So, in order to avoid having to acknowledge that her math is bogus, she wants to sit down for a friendly little chat Mr. Gates:

If he’s willing to hear her out, she’s sure she can make him see the light.

Oh well. At least Warren’s winning even more hearts and minds with her offer:

Isn’t this fun?

