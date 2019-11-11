When it comes to projection, nobody quite does it like Hillary Clinton, and she’s at it again:

Hillary Clinton says abuse of female politicians on social media is 'viral' https://t.co/mf0PfDHGD0 pic.twitter.com/u5ISgOQWIf — Reuters (@Reuters) November 11, 2019

Keep something in mind:

Physician, heal thyself Or have another drink. Really, whatever https://t.co/6VSXreKPpv — DaveinTexas (@DaveinTexas) November 11, 2019

She literally called Tulsi a Russian asset that was being groomed for a 3rd party run. https://t.co/aLCfGcjzNQ — Sean Sullivan (@seansullivan49) November 11, 2019

Didn't you accuse Tulsi Gabbard of being a Russian plant as far back as (checks Google) October 17? https://t.co/eT8pjsaBmF — K (@frazzledsoul) November 11, 2019

Another day, another Hillary Clinton nominee for induction to the Self-Unawareness Hall of Fame.

