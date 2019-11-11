A couple days ago Joe Biden provided the “Gaffe of the Day” with his ramblings about rounds, magazines and clips:

HYSTERICAL! I don't understand a word this man is saying! Psst.. Before you start talking about our 2A or ammo of any sort, at least ask someone.. This is actually a complete fail! 😂 Raise your hand if you agree 🙋‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/3Ys4DOqGSD — JamieR {🎗} Army Girl ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@Jamierodr14) November 10, 2019

That video sparked a lot of facepalms, starting with Dana Loesch:

"a magazine with a hundred clips in it" Hearing him talk guns is like hearing me talk football, except I'm not trying to regulate the NFL. https://t.co/LsDx4hPaO4 — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) November 11, 2019

And there are still many months to go. What will Joe come up with next?

That would be a pretty short goose hunting trip if you could only have 3 shotgun shells, especially if your wife had just gone out on the deck and blasted 2 shots into the air. — JA (@atchjs) November 11, 2019

Biden equating hunters who obey state laws in the areas where they hunt to killers who clearly don’t have any interest in following laws is also peak Biden.

This guy has lost his mind. #NWGP https://t.co/HO5Diyf1ON — Northwest Gun Politics (@NWGunPolitics) November 11, 2019

It appears to be past @JoeBiden's bed time. https://t.co/7kmte5sn06 — Dan Gainor (@dangainor) November 11, 2019

I hate to retweet this because I really want Biden to win the nomination. https://t.co/3yH4PrW44a — Marc Pear (@marc_pear) November 10, 2019

A fully semi-automatic sub-machine gun assualt rifle with a 100 clip magazine that anyone can buy at any gas station in the US without a background check. — jigawatt97 (@jigawatt97) November 11, 2019

And it’s got a “chainsaw bayonet” attachment!