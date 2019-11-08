GAFFE OF THE DAY. . .

Joe Biden while campaigning in New Hampshire:

“I believe in the second amendment but nobody says you can have a rounds — a magazine with a hundred clips in it — a hundred bullets in it. We protect geese more that we protect, no joke, you can only have three shotgun shells when you go shoot for geese. But, guess what, we protect geese better than we do our kids.” 

Watch (At the :37 mark):

Your Dem frontrunner, everyone.

***

