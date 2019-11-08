GAFFE OF THE DAY. . .
Joe Biden while campaigning in New Hampshire:
“I believe in the second amendment but nobody says you can have a rounds — a magazine with a hundred clips in it — a hundred bullets in it. We protect geese more that we protect, no joke, you can only have three shotgun shells when you go shoot for geese. But, guess what, we protect geese better than we do our kids.”
Watch (At the :37 mark):
.@JoeBiden in New Hampshire: "We don't have the courage to take on the NRA? We protect geese more than we protect, no joke you can only have 3 shotgun shells when you go shooting for geese, we protect geese more than our kids"
Watch the full event: https://t.co/pGI5ZSZaWe pic.twitter.com/jSOLcZsj0d
— CSPAN (@cspan) November 8, 2019
Your Dem frontrunner, everyone.
