As Twitchy told you earlier today, Bernie Sanders doesn’t think Bill Gates has been paying his fair share, and reminded the Microsoft co-founder that he should be happy to pony up at least $100 billion in taxes.

Can Warren, Sanders and others please pay attention:

Trending

Lefties like Warren and Sanders don’t seem to understand that when they want to find “greedy” people, all they need to do is go look in a mirror.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Bernie SandersBill GatesCarol RothElizabeth Warrenroghtwealth tax