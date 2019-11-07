As Twitchy told you earlier today, Bernie Sanders doesn’t think Bill Gates has been paying his fair share, and reminded the Microsoft co-founder that he should be happy to pony up at least $100 billion in taxes.

It is not immoral for anyone to have a lot of wealth that was created legally. It is highly immoral for any individual or govt to decide they should confiscate that wealth to use it to fund their own preferred projects, items, desires… — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) November 7, 2019

Can Warren, Sanders and others please pay attention:

Wealthy people don't swim in a big coin room like Scrooge McDuck. That money is used to buy things which supports jobs/economy, to invest, which supports jobs/economy & for charity. As the pie is not fixed in the US, the wealth was created & is not at someone else's expense. — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) November 7, 2019

The govt takes in more than $3 trillion at the federal level- that's more than enough $. Spending is the problem. And if you didn't have people creating wealth and expanding the pie, there wouldn't be the ability to even spend at that level w/o more debt. — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) November 7, 2019

As for what someone needs, that's not for you to decide. That's why we have individual/property rights. How many square feet is your residence? How dare you have extra footage when people don't have homes? Two kidneys? You only need 1-it's selfish when people need transplants… — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) November 7, 2019

…As I said yesterday, principles matter. The principle is that it is not your business to judge what someone else has. It doesn't come at anyone else's expense. Want to help others? Stop being jelly and go donate your money, home, iphone, etc. and leave other people alone. — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) November 7, 2019

Lefties like Warren and Sanders don’t seem to understand that when they want to find “greedy” people, all they need to do is go look in a mirror.

Carl Roth on the politics of envy: 👇 https://t.co/CpN5M1bmJG — Coder of The Dank Web (@CoderInCrisis) November 7, 2019

This thread; all of it. https://t.co/poi0QXNU8j — Pixie 🦃 ss (@pixiejss) November 7, 2019