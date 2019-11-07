As Twitchy told you, Bill Gates recently expressed his concern over a wealth tax like the one Elizabeth Warren is proposing:

Bill Gates on a wealth tax: "I've paid over $10 billion in taxes. I've paid more than anyone in taxes. If I had to pay $20 billion, it's fine." "But when you say I should pay $100 billion, then I'm starting to do a little math over what I have left over." — Teddy Schleifer (@teddyschleifer) November 6, 2019

Well, Bernie Sanders has some thoughts on that, too:

Say Bill Gates was actually taxed $100 billion. We could end homelessness and provide safe drinking water to everyone in this country. Bill would still be a multibillionaire. Our message: the billionaire class cannot have it all when so many have so little. https://t.co/fVlxuIGygf — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) November 7, 2019

Bill Gates has been a philanthropist for years, and he didn’t need the government to do it. That’s what’s really pissing Bernie off. He can’t have people thinking they know better what to do with their money than the government does.

No. If you taxed Gates 100 Billion, he would have to cash out all of his investments. That would crash the market and a ton of people would lose their jobs. & That one time influx in revenue wouldn’t even be enough to pay the government’s interest on debt this year. https://t.co/dRwJTfl63O — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) November 7, 2019

The reason so many Americans have so much is because of people like Gates. Also, you can only take it from them once. Eventually you run out of other people’s money and have no one left who can create wealth. You won’t have another Gates to tax next year. — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) November 7, 2019

If all you need to end homelessness is to 100 billion, why does CA have the worst homelessness problem in the country despite collecting hundreds of billions in tax revenue every year? These people are economic illiterates but want to micromanage our lives and the economy. — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) November 7, 2019

Communist states: They steal the wealth from people who add value and it gets wasted by bureaucrats who add ~0. New wealth isn’t created. Then they are shocked they ran out of other people’s money to steal so they print more. The money becomes worthless. People die. — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) November 7, 2019

Wealth is earned and created. What one person has, has no bearing on what another has. When you begin to steal wealth from one, it's a one time get and then it's gone. That well runs dry really quick. If poverty could have been solved by spending money, we would be done already. — Skipp Phipps (@Skippphipps) November 7, 2019

Oh, he’s definitely full of it.

did you ever think about how many more people you coulda helped had you done something innovative with your life and didn't just live off taxpayers for 40 years https://t.co/BKNx1B7a7D — cc (@cc_fla) November 7, 2019

You've never done a day's work in your life, you worthless commie. https://t.co/IoelcATIyJ — 🎅It's🎄Almost ⛄️Christmas🎁 (@jtLOL) November 7, 2019

This man is a commie. A red. https://t.co/saKwhhesT5 — Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) November 7, 2019

Bill Gates: Brought innovation and access to technology to just about every person on the planet, saves African lives, eradicating diseases Bernie Sanders: Yells at clouds, praises breadlines, has 3 houses https://t.co/QdF9uxhjJ0 — Malak Kobbe (@Malak_Kobbe) November 7, 2019

Don’t ask Bernie Sanders to put his money (he’s a millionaire, remember) where his mouth is. He won’t do it.