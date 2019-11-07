As Twitchy told you, Bill Gates recently expressed his concern over a wealth tax like the one Elizabeth Warren is proposing:

Well, Bernie Sanders has some thoughts on that, too:

Bill Gates has been a philanthropist for years, and he didn’t need the government to do it. That’s what’s really pissing Bernie off. He can’t have people thinking they know better what to do with their money than the government does.

Oh, he’s definitely full of it.

Don’t ask Bernie Sanders to put his money (he’s a millionaire, remember) where his mouth is. He won’t do it.

