It’s a good thing for one family in Florida that Beto O’Rourke’s dream of confiscating every AR-15 in America didn’t come to fruition, or this story might have ended tragically:

8-months pregnant and able to protect her husband and daughter thanks to her AR-15. https://t.co/p7mcPgwM7L — Cam Edwards (@CamEdwards) November 4, 2019

From Twitchy’s sister site Bearing Arms:

A Florida family is alive today, thanks to a woman who saved her husband and daughter from a pair of violent home invaders with the help of her legally-owned AR-15. The woman’s husband suffered severe injuries to his head, including a fractured eye socket and sinus cavity, after a pair of masked strangers burst into the family’s home in Lithia, Florida last week. Jeremy King says both were armed, and not only did they brutally assault him while demanding money, they grabbed the couple’s 11-year old daughter as well.

As a result of the woman using the AR-15 to defend her family, one suspect was dead and the other fled the scene. Also, you might have guessed there were some hot takes in response, and Dana Loesch spotted one in particular that’s since been deleted:

Her body her choice. https://t.co/0BIxCHVz4U — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) November 4, 2019

Here’s what the reply was:

He's getting dabbed on hard. I feel almost guilty, but then I read his handle pic.twitter.com/A4tsNzLpW4 — Jeremiah Jig (@SekritHandShake) November 4, 2019

And with that, Loesch had seen “peak woke 2019”:

Peak woke 2019 is a progressive man telling a pregnant woman that she should suffer injury or death rather than use an AR-15 to defend herself and her family against a home invasion. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) November 4, 2019

Simply amazing, isn’t it?

You’d think he’d change that, considering — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) November 4, 2019

Bingo. It saved her life. No one has a right to tell any law abiding person what weapon they can own or use. This saved lives and that is what counts. Law abiding citizens have a right to protection of their choice. — Melissa🇺🇸⭐⭐⭐ (@Melissa82225794) November 4, 2019

You can’t make this stuff up.