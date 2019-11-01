As Twitchy told you last night, President Trump’s announcement that his family was changing their permanent residence from New York to Florida had Bill de Blasio and Gov. Andrew Cuomo saying “good riddance.” Cuomo even claimed Trump doesn’t pay any taxes there anyway:

Donald Trump Jr. fired back accordingly:

If Cuomo wants people to believe it’s just the Trumps who are fleeing his state, he’s in denial or lying like crazy.

That they are.

