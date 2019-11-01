As Twitchy told you last night, President Trump’s announcement that his family was changing their permanent residence from New York to Florida had Bill de Blasio and Gov. Andrew Cuomo saying “good riddance.” Cuomo even claimed Trump doesn’t pay any taxes there anyway:

1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, the White House, is the place I have come to love and will stay for, hopefully, another 5 years as we MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, but my family and I will be making Palm Beach, Florida, our Permanent Residence. I cherish New York, and the people of….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 1, 2019

Good riddance. It’s not like @realDonaldTrump paid taxes here anyway… He’s all yours, Florida. https://t.co/9AX0q1aBkQ — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) November 1, 2019

Donald Trump Jr. fired back accordingly:

Nice soundbite. Now do the tens of thousands of other successful New Yorkers and businesses fleeing your idiotic policies every week. I’ll wait. Also I don’t remember this sentiment ever stopping you from coming to @realDonaldTrump’s office begging for $. I was there. GOOD TIMES https://t.co/jDbK3k9daY — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 1, 2019

If Cuomo wants people to believe it’s just the Trumps who are fleeing his state, he’s in denial or lying like crazy.

But, gee, Cuomo, New York is STILL stuck with you!!!! — Barbara (@PortlandBabs) November 1, 2019

That they are.