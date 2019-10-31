President Trump on Twitter made an announcement about his family’s permanent residence Thursday night:

And with that, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio, who don’t seem to want wealthy non-progressives in their state/city, told Trump “good riddance”:

Did the state or NYC really get NO tax receipt benefit from having the Trump family claim New York as their primary residence? In any case, Bill de Blasio agreed with Cuomo:

All that’s not very unexpected, but it does still speak volumes.

It really is.

