After the House voted to forward an impeachment inquiry, House Intelligence Committee chair Adam Schiff said he “takes no joy” in what’s happening and promised not to pre-judge anything — and both of those claims caused eyes to roll everywhere. Schiff then kept pushing the Dem talking points:

The President’s misconduct makes today’s impeachment resolution necessary. To honor our oath to the Constitution.

To honor the rule of law.

To hold this President accountable.

And show that nobody is above the law. Not even the President of the United States. pic.twitter.com/AYH2Gmo7Gt — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) October 31, 2019

Dan Bongino, like many others, has seen enough and had a question the media should be asking Schiff if they weren’t so complicit in helping Dems push the ever-evolving narrative:

Have you found that “collusion” evidence you claimed for two years to have yet? Of course not, because you’re a lying, disgraceful fraud and a stain on the House of Representatives. People like you are why nobody trusts government anymore. https://t.co/WQohG3SxFA — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) October 31, 2019

Bingo! But Schiff can rest easy knowing he’ll probably never be grilled by the media about his endless goalpost shifting about allged impeachment “evidence.”