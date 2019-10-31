After the House voted to forward an impeachment inquiry, House Intelligence Committee chair Adam Schiff said he “takes no joy” in what’s happening and promised not to pre-judge anything — and both of those claims caused eyes to roll everywhere. Schiff then kept pushing the Dem talking points:

Trending

Dan Bongino, like many others, has seen enough and had a question the media should be asking Schiff if they weren’t so complicit in helping Dems push the ever-evolving narrative:

Bingo! But Schiff can rest easy knowing he’ll probably never be grilled by the media about his endless goalpost shifting about allged impeachment “evidence.”

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2020 electionAdam Schiffdan bonginoDonald Trumpimpeachmentrussia collusion