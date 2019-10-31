After the House voted to proceed with an impeachment inquiry against President Trump, one of the Democrats’ biggest impeachment cheerleaders talked to reporters tried to contain his excitement by lying about how he feels:

Schiff also said he’s going to wait to see all the facts before making up his mind. (Beverage warning):

Yeah, right!

It’s all a big joke coming from Schiff:

Another day brings with it more whoppers from Adam Schiff.

