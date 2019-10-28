Former VP Joe Biden is struggling to remain a frontrunner in the field of 2020 Democrats, and perhaps an endorsement from Barack Obama could be the assist the Biden campaign needs to win over some on the Left. But Biden said on “60 Minutes” that he does not want that:

Then again, Biden also said he’d win the nomination without the help of Super PACs but soon flip-flopped, so maybe Joe will soon change his mind (unless Obama doesn’t want to endorse him).

Not many:

So in closing:

LOL.

