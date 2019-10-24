This story is basically a play in three acts.

Act One: Biden vows not to accept Super PAC money:

I've said it before and I'll say it again. To speak to the middle class, we need to reject the super PAC system. That's exactly what this campaign is doing. https://t.co/Jc46rdBbsh https://t.co/SeEfkmkSyx — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 28, 2019

A source flagged these@JoeBiden comments on super PACs from 2018 “I’m the guy that told [Bernie Sanders], you shouldn’t accept any money from a super PAC, because people can’t possibly trust you. How will a middle-class guy accept if you accept money?”https://t.co/srMk3hG3Dn — Kevin Robillard (@Robillard) October 24, 2019

Act Two:

NEWS: Joe Biden announced his campaign raised $15 million in the third quarter at a fundraiser in Palo Alto. That number puts him $10 million behind Sanders and $4 million behind Buttigieg. Warren has yet to announce her fundraising totals. https://t.co/XzHN7Xa2GH — Tyler Pager (@tylerpager) October 3, 2019

BREAKING: Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden has announced that his campaign raised $15 million during the third quarter Trump and the RNC raised $125+ million. — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) October 3, 2019

And that leads right into Act Three: The Flip Flop:

New: Biden is effectively dropping his opposition to a pro-Biden super PAC, as @mikememoli first reported, citing Trump/GOP spending against him Full statement from @KBeds: pic.twitter.com/Xfkf72tE12 — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) October 24, 2019

Naturally Biden blames Trump and the GOP for his own campaign’s flip-flop.

Biden allies are working on a super PAC and now his campaign is no longer disavowing it https://t.co/gWBsOSMAp6 — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) October 24, 2019

Rich donors prepare to circle the wagons as Biden struggles. He has "people he can rely on who will give large sums of money to a super-PAC when he creates it," says New York investor Bernard Schwartz. "I am, for one.” 💰💰💰 https://t.co/kLlsnqkJGk — Joshua Green (@JoshuaGreen) October 24, 2019

And for the curtain call, the Bernie Sanders campaign is all over it:

.@BernieSanders campaign manager @fshakir on Biden’s reversal on super PACs: “The former Vice President has been unable to generate grassroots support, and now his campaign is endorsing an effort to buy the primary through a super PAC that can rake in unlimited cash.” pic.twitter.com/C6zacoAagg — Kevin Robillard (@Robillard) October 24, 2019

Pass the popcorn!