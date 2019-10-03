The 2020 Democratic candidates made their big push for donations at the end of September, and Joe Biden’s haul doesn’t look very impressive. It doesn’t help that in many polls he’s now trailing Elizabeth Warren, but is this a sign that the enthusiasm, limited as it was, over his entry into the race is waning as well?

Biden reportedly pulled in $15 million over the quarter, putting him significantly behind Bernie Sanders.

Maybe he should start up a chain of lemonade stands so he could take money from little kids.

