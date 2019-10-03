The 2020 Democratic candidates made their big push for donations at the end of September, and Joe Biden’s haul doesn’t look very impressive. It doesn’t help that in many polls he’s now trailing Elizabeth Warren, but is this a sign that the enthusiasm, limited as it was, over his entry into the race is waning as well?

Biden reportedly pulled in $15 million over the quarter, putting him significantly behind Bernie Sanders.

NEWS: Joe Biden announced his campaign raised $15 million in the third quarter at a fundraiser in Palo Alto. That number puts him $10 million behind Sanders and $4 million behind Buttigieg. Warren has yet to announce her fundraising totals. https://t.co/XzHN7Xa2GH — Tyler Pager (@tylerpager) October 3, 2019

BREAKING: Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden has announced that his campaign raised $15 million during the third quarter Trump and the RNC raised $125+ million. — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) October 3, 2019

And $110,000,000 behind Trump fundraising for the same period. — Ted Davis (@tedsthetruth) October 3, 2019

He couldn't outraise @PeteButtigieg? that isn't good.. Warren is going to be in Bernie territory so Biden is going to be 4th. — kapalm (@kapalm728) October 3, 2019

Still have yet to meet a single person under 45 who has Biden as their first choice… — Texarkana Fed 🇺🇸 (@TexarkanaFed) October 3, 2019

Yikes, that’s not great. We should also remember that Trump raised $125 million this quarter, so he’s significantly ahead of all Democrats combined. Dollars matter. Give what you can, even if it’s small. — Mercury Schroeppel 🇺🇸✡️🦖🏛🏙🌎🇺🇸 🥁 (@MercurySchroepp) October 3, 2019

Bet most would like it back. Quid pro quo Joe has zero chance of being president. — Tom the Banker (@TomTheBanker1) October 3, 2019

So the “front runner” has raised markedly less money than other candidates. Huh. — RogerStoneArrested (@TamarSmith3) October 3, 2019

Never too late for a trip to China — Alt-Center Adjacent (@JustGreggo) October 3, 2019

@JoeBiden is sinking. There goes the coronation… — Steve Carlson 2.020 (@SteveWCarlson) October 3, 2019

Biden is an extraordinarily weak candidate. — 🤖 Purity Tester 7000 (@InternetR0bot) October 3, 2019

He generates zero enthusiasm among Dems. We can do better. — XingHae :)) (@xingxinghae) October 3, 2019

Oh man that’s pathetic. And this is supposed to be a top tier candidate? — SCARY Rucker 👻💀🌹 (@rucker_gary) October 3, 2019

Does that total include money from the Ukraine & China ? — Criket (@Criket2015) October 3, 2019

What’s Hunter’s cut? — Mike Holmes (@MikeHol80374186) October 3, 2019

Maybe he can borrow a few bucks from his son. — Apensive1 💎 (@Apensive10) October 3, 2019

Biden has no chance. But please get him to be the competition for Trump. #Trump2020 — WheezyPutzi (@WPutzi) October 3, 2019

Biden when he saw he raised $10mil less than Bernie https://t.co/NoxMJUDbDk pic.twitter.com/soP8QH8JnZ — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) October 3, 2019

Maybe he should start up a chain of lemonade stands so he could take money from little kids.

