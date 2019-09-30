We’ll be honest … when we first read this tweet, we assumed Beto O’Rourke hadn’t taken nearly $1,000 raised by a 5-year-old and her lemonade stand. But now that we’ve watched the video, which is supposed to be cute, it looks like he pocketed the money, and that made us kind of sad. Who takes money from a little kid?

This weekend, I met Kelcie, who has raised almost $1,000 for our campaign at her lemonade stand. Kelcie, and people like her, power this campaign. Join them by chipping in before our midnight deadline: https://t.co/zJhBENTFgN pic.twitter.com/uURYxKjjSm — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) October 1, 2019

He won’t accept donations from large corporations, but he will raid your lemonade stand.

Wait a minute, did she obtain a sales permit? A business license? Has she established proper Healthcare for the employees? — meh' (@SamWaltonisdead) October 1, 2019

I’d like to see her zoning variance and fire inspection. — Fnu Lnu (@FnuLnu30) October 1, 2019

I guess we can thank @GovAbbott for signing the lemonade stand bill. 🍋💰🥳 — Kimberly Rhodes (@KimberlyRhodes1) October 1, 2019

Poor girl. She could probably better use that money for school supplies or some athletic/exercise equipment but instead she's squandering it on a candidate that has zero chance of winning & who will forget her name after the first drunken drug binge after he drops out. — TechTruthTellerOfficial (@Tech_TruTeller) October 1, 2019

I'd vote for Beto in the general, but he's a millionaire, his father-in-law is worth $500 million, and he's taking money from a little girl's lemonade stand to run what is at this point obviously a vanity campaign. Not a great look. — Here To Fight (@heretofightblue) October 1, 2019

Exploiting children who aren't dead, it's an improvement. — Bernie for Politburo 2020 (@FuTB12) October 1, 2019

People under age 18 are allowed by FEC law to donate to your campaign? I think so. Is it moral to take money from a child? 🤷‍♂️ — Buddy 👀 Buddy (@BuddyCBuddy) October 1, 2019

You should feel bad,give her back her money, Mr. 2% — sydMachine (@sydmachine) October 1, 2019

Lol sad taking money from a little girls lemonade stand lol — SteveG (@Steveg1G) October 1, 2019

Starting ripping off generations rather early, aren’t you? — Drunken Anarchist (@DrunkenAnarchi1) October 1, 2019

How low and desperate do you got to be to take money from a child especially since you condone late term abortion, guess it’s ok if they give you money… Man lucky for you her parents decided to have her, low life — danny brinkley (@dannybrinkley5) October 1, 2019

Support at 2% and dropping…….might as well pimp out some kids. — Modern Democrat2 (@MDemocrat2) October 1, 2019

You have no heart taking this little girls money knowing well you won’t get the Democratic ticket and you wouldn’t beat @realDonaldTrump anyways. Don’t take her money 😔 — Andrei (@Dre_Qns) October 1, 2019

So you've gone from mooching off of your wife to taking money from a little girl. — Mark James (@Mark340) October 1, 2019

Beto now steals money from brainwashed children’s lemonade stand. — bud (@bud75552220) October 1, 2019

Nope! But good job showing how you will literally take money from kids to fund your corrupt campaign. #demexit #LiberalismIsAMentalDisorder #LiberalHypocrisy — Harry (@afleshwound) October 1, 2019

You actually would take that money from a little girl? As much as your worth? What a sleaze-ball — Black Stang. (@woody_61953) October 1, 2019

Well there went $1000 down the toilet. Why didn’t you have her save that for her future — Who Me (@beenb4) October 1, 2019

Stop wasting these poor children’s money. 🤦‍♂️ — Drmd421 (@DRMD421) October 1, 2019

You should give it back so she can use it wisely — 2020 Hawk (@Center__Aisle) October 1, 2019

You have a campaign? — Burtan Lafleur (@1BurtanLafleur1) October 1, 2019

Did you give her a refund? pic.twitter.com/wSmLKw7J2d — Rick Kinseth (@rkinseth) October 1, 2019

I truly hope Beta did not take $1k from that little girl. How many millions is he and his family worth? If he accepted that donation, it would be the most selfish, pathetic act in this political season to date. It's not cute. It's shameless. — Scott (@schroesc1) October 1, 2019

Taking money from a kid knowing you have no shot. Loser — Richard Lupardo (@bandicoot1984) October 1, 2019

