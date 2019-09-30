We’ll be honest … when we first read this tweet, we assumed Beto O’Rourke hadn’t taken nearly $1,000 raised by a 5-year-old and her lemonade stand. But now that we’ve watched the video, which is supposed to be cute, it looks like he pocketed the money, and that made us kind of sad. Who takes money from a little kid?

He won’t accept donations from large corporations, but he will raid your lemonade stand.

Trending

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Beto O'RourkecampaigndonationKelcieLemonade stand