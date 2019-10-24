As Twitchy told you Thursday evening, the DOJ’s Barr/Durham investigation has reportedly shifted to a criminal inquiry. Here’s how the New York Times set the scene:

The MSM can always be counted on to question the investigators’ motives if those being investigated are Democrats:

Taking the Times’ lead, Rep. Eric Swalwell and lefty law professor Laurance Tribe were among the first to run with the Times’ alert about “political payback”:

Update: Jerrold Nadler also joined in:

What a shocker.

The rest of the MSM will no doubt remain totally predictable and help the Democrats keep that approach going.

