It didn’t take long for House Republicans who entered a closed-door, Democrat-only hearing with the purported purpose of forwarding the impeachment process to hear from Sen. Lindsey Graham

Trending

However, after more information came out, Graham took back most of his criticism of the House GOPers:

That was a fast one-eighty.

***

Related:

UH OH! If House Republicans having pizza delivered didn’t break up ‘Schiff’s secret hearing,’ maybe THIS will make Dems scatter

Blue check journo says every Republican who ‘invaded the SCIF’ should be taken into custody and questioned by the FBI

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Adam SchiffDonald Trumphouse gopimpeachmentLindsey Grahamrepublicans