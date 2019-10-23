It didn’t take long for House Republicans who entered a closed-door, Democrat-only hearing with the purported purpose of forwarding the impeachment process to hear from Sen. Lindsey Graham

"They’re making a run in the SCIF! That’s not the way to do it. That’s nuts," @LindseyGrahamSC said.https://t.co/iombKziadr — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) October 23, 2019

Lindsey Graham calls out GOP for storming closed-door hearing: "That's nuts" https://t.co/71m7H1ISy1 pic.twitter.com/QijtpIa677 — The Hill (@thehill) October 23, 2019

However, after more information came out, Graham took back most of his criticism of the House GOPers:

CORRECTION: I was initially told House GOP took the SCIF by force – basically like a GOP version of Occupy Wall Street. Apparently it was a peaceful protest. Big difference. I understand their frustration and they have good reason to be upset. https://t.co/39GLwGgrPq — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) October 23, 2019

That was a fast one-eighty.

***

