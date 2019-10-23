As Twitchy told you earlier, Republicans took over the House SCIF today to protest Dems and their closed impeachment proceedings. They also ordered pizza — but later brought out the secret weapon:

JUST IN: House GOP members who stormed Adam Schiff’s secret hearing room are now ordering Chick-fil-A to be delivered to the committee room for their lunch — BNL NEWS (@BreakingNLive) October 23, 2019

Things just went up a notch:

17 pizzas arrived to serve the GOP mbrs still holed up in the House Intel Cmte, essentially blocking the deposition of Pentagon official Laura Cooper. GOP CO Rep Lamborn just arrived with what he described as “relief supplies” for the members: two large bags of Chick-fil-A — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) October 23, 2019

Some of the lefties in the area might be triggered!

Haha this is great, Chick-Fil-A the cherry on top! 😂 — Axel McClane (@AxelMcClane) October 23, 2019

🤣🤣🤣🤣 epic trolling 🇺🇸💪 — ElJuanGuti (@ElJuanGuti1) October 23, 2019