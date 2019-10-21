While Extinction Rebellion and others are busy protesting, blocking traffic, super-gluing themselves to roads and angering commuters in London, Washington, DC and elsewhere, here’s a bit of information they might not have seen:
An interesting statistic: that China now burns more coal than all other countries put together: 1907m tonnes vs 1864m tonnes. https://t.co/xHICHARpP0
Well look at that! All the climate change protesters are trying to block traffic in the wrong countries:
So why don’t the XR protestors take their sit-ins and disruption to Beijing where it is more relevant ? https://t.co/gEbnFgkKvM
It’s strange how little these alarmists slam China, isn’t it? Or maybe not.
All this while Greta Thunberg and 15 others have filed complaints against the world’s major carbon polluters for violating their rights. China isn’t on the list.