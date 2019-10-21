While Extinction Rebellion and others are busy protesting, blocking traffic, super-gluing themselves to roads and angering commuters in London, Washington, DC and elsewhere, here’s a bit of information they might not have seen:

Well look at that! All the climate change protesters are trying to block traffic in the wrong countries:

It’s strange how little these alarmists slam China, isn’t it? Or maybe not.

Maybe Jane Fonda should head to China to get arrested after she’s finished in DC.

All this while Greta Thunberg and 15 others have filed complaints against the world’s major carbon polluters for violating their rights. China isn’t on the list.

