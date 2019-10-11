It’s official: 16-year-old climate change activist has inspired 81-year-old Jane Fonda to take action — every Friday through the end of the year:

The actress/activist of Vietnam War notoriety was arrested today in the first of what might come to be known as Fonda Fridays:

Trending

The “no new fossil fuels” sign is a nice touch. Now that rich celebs have spent decades stomping out massive carbon footprints, it’s time for everybody else to sacrifice!

That’s always a possibility.

We’re not sure where Fonda’s staying in DC, but she appears to have expansive digs in California:

After splitting from her longtime partner Richard Perry and saying goodbye to the home they shared in Beverly Hills, Jane Fonda has a new place. The Grace and Frankie actress recently purchased this $5.45 million Mediterranean-style house in Los Angeles, reports Trulia. The four-bedroom, seven-bath townhouse spans 6,679 square feet.

Nice carbon footprint!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Climate changeglobal warmingGreta Thunbergjane fonda