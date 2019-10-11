It’s official: 16-year-old climate change activist has inspired 81-year-old Jane Fonda to take action — every Friday through the end of the year:

Saying she's been inspired by Greta Thunberg, Jane Fonda tells @ABC she's going to hold a weekly protest in DC on climate change: "I'm moving here. I'm going to be here through Thanksgiving, and Christmas, sleep, rain, whatever it is." "This is a crisis." https://t.co/57QJ2Xbx51 pic.twitter.com/k1Z2IC5aYu — ABC News (@ABC) October 11, 2019

Jane Fonda has moved to D.C. for the next few months, and plans to get arrested at the Capitol today. And every Friday through the end of the year. https://t.co/Y5KAJ8SIex — Dan Zak (@MrDanZak) October 11, 2019

The actress/activist of Vietnam War notoriety was arrested today in the first of what might come to be known as Fonda Fridays:

Jane Fonda was among 16 persons USCP arrested today during climate change protest on Capitol steps. Fonda says she will demonstrate at the Capitol against climate change every Friday between now and January. USCP charged those arrested with “crowding, obstructing or incommoding.” — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) October 11, 2019

WATCH: Police arrested Jane Fonda on the steps of the U.S. Capitol Building Friday. 15 other climate change activists were also arrested https://t.co/acMB8yFtX1 pic.twitter.com/spA9gyGwXK — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 11, 2019

MORE: Academy Award winning actress Jane Fonda, 81, was arrested by police with a group of about a dozen protesters today after being warned repeatedly to leave the steps of the U.S. Capitol. https://t.co/57QJ2WTWdt pic.twitter.com/dWzLROuC4q — ABC News (@ABC) October 11, 2019

The “no new fossil fuels” sign is a nice touch. Now that rich celebs have spent decades stomping out massive carbon footprints, it’s time for everybody else to sacrifice!

So multi-millionairess jet-setting carbon-stomping Jane Fonda is so concerned about climate change she gets arrested in a protest. Who says her acting days are over? — Brent Bozell (@BrentBozell) October 11, 2019

She must need some publicity. — Sheila Newell (@newell_sheila) October 11, 2019

That’s always a possibility.

How did she get to DC? Or does she own a climate friendly home in DC? 🤔 — JB & Co 🐾 (@LaughandScrap) October 11, 2019

We’re not sure where Fonda’s staying in DC, but she appears to have expansive digs in California:

After splitting from her longtime partner Richard Perry and saying goodbye to the home they shared in Beverly Hills, Jane Fonda has a new place. The Grace and Frankie actress recently purchased this $5.45 million Mediterranean-style house in Los Angeles, reports Trulia. The four-bedroom, seven-bath townhouse spans 6,679 square feet.

Nice carbon footprint!