As Twitchy told you on Monday, some House Republicans are sponsoring “a resolution that condemns Chairman Adam Schiff and the way he has abused his power to mislead the American people”:

And let’s not forget Schiff’s shameless parody stunt at a September hearing. Now, after all that, Schiff is playing the roles of both hero and victim after news of Republican attempts to censure him:

Trending

Because we’re talking about Schiff, it has to be asked:

There seems to be little Schiff does that isn’t parody.

Schiff makes it up and moves the goalposts as he goes along.

For some reason Schiff doesn’t seem to want to do that.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: censureDonald Trumphouse of representativesimpeachmentrep. adam schiffrepublicans