As Twitchy told you on Monday, some House Republicans are sponsoring “a resolution that condemns Chairman Adam Schiff and the way he has abused his power to mislead the American people”:

.@RepAdamSchiff has engaged in lies, misrepresentations, and obfuscation during this "impeachment inquiry." I'm co-sponsoring this resolution because he needs to be held accountable. https://t.co/dDQiqdVP5c — Congressman Fred Keller (@RepFredKeller) October 21, 2019

And let’s not forget Schiff’s shameless parody stunt at a September hearing. Now, after all that, Schiff is playing the roles of both hero and victim after news of Republican attempts to censure him:

It will be said of House Republicans, When they found they lacked the courage to confront the most dangerous and unethical president in American history, They consoled themselves by attacking those who did. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) October 21, 2019

Because we’re talking about Schiff, it has to be asked:

Is this parody? — mytwocents (@mytwocentsintx) October 22, 2019

There seems to be little Schiff does that isn’t parody.

As usual, your pants are on fire. — Fredo O'Rourke (@ksoileau) October 22, 2019

No idiot, they are attacking you because of your stupid "parody" stunt in the committee meeting. — The New Englander (@NewEnglandTruth) October 22, 2019

Are you serious? You have lied so many times. It is hard to keep up with. Your phone call trying to get video on Trump with prostitutes, your absolute proof of Russian collusion, your “parody” of the phone call….these all are so disgusting. You want us to believe you? — Nancy Paulson (@nhavink10_nancy) October 22, 2019

Says the Parody writer. Transcript was so bad you had to make up your own version. — Benden25 (@BenDen25) October 22, 2019

Schiff makes it up and moves the goalposts as he goes along.

So why all the secrecy? Hold a formal impeachment inquiry vote. Stop the secret hearings. Make the information you are allegedly gathering available to every member of Congress, not just members of your own party. https://t.co/2obX06yC1s — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) October 22, 2019

For some reason Schiff doesn’t seem to want to do that.